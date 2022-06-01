Author Kirsten E. A. Borg launches a new press campaign for 2014 novel 'Politicians in Purgatory'

What happens when world leaders of the Cold War meet in the afterlife to discuss their choices?

LIBERTY, Mo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World leaders of the Cold War are tried in Purgatory to determine accountability for decades of debilitating conflict. On the scales of justice, did the good outweigh the bad? Readers are jurors as they read Kirsten E. A. Borg's intriguing novel "Politicians in Purgatory" (published by Trafford Publishing).

First published in 2014, the book is set in Purgatory where women run the trial. Justice is the judge in charge, aided by the Devil's Advocate for the prosecution, the Guardian Angel for the defense, and the Recording Angel Clio who reports the whole truth of what really happened. Here, Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, Nikita Khrushchev, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Lyndon B. Johnson are gathered, on trial for their respective roles in the Cold War. They must all tell the truth, as they know it. Their choices are laid out to determine their responsibility for starting and/or stopping the war. Was it necessary? How will they be sentenced for what they did and did not do?

"Politicians in Purgatory" is a well-told story that blends satire and humor. Its unique docudrama structure will appeal to lovers of history for its accuracy, and its whimsical scenario will appeal to those not into the historical genre.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, the author says, "Knowledge of the past is vital to understanding the present. The Cold War was not black-and-white, but shades of gray."

Visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/695372-politicians-in-purgatory to purchase a copy.

"Politicians in Purgatory"

By Kirsten E. A. Borg, Ph.D.

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 212 pages | ISBN 9781490751436

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 212 pages | ISBN 9781490751412

E-Book | 212 pages | ISBN 9781490751429

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Kirsten E. A. Borg, Ph.D. is a scholar/teacher who has studied/taught many subjects in many ways and places (including academia, Russia, and the public schools). She has written textbooks, historical novels, and books about fixing the USA. A lifelong witness to the Cold War, she hopes that understanding why it happened will enable solutions to the problems left behind. Her previous publications include "RODINA: A Novel of Mother Russia," "THE PLACE I CALL HOME: What's Wrong with U.S. and What We Can Do About It," "BOOKENDS - Alpha & Omega: A Fable for All Seasons" and "TSAREVNA: The Tsar's Daughter."

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an "on-demand publishing service," and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford's experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, Trafford, 844-688-6899, authormarketingservices@trafford.com

SOURCE Trafford