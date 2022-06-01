Author Kristopher Paul's new book "Outside the Ring" is a captivating tale of romance and deception as one man fights for the safety of the one he loves

Recent release "Outside the Ring" from Page Publishing author Kristopher Paul is a compelling tale of a man who meets the love of his life. When a jealous and possessive ex comes into the mix and stands in his way of love, and her safety, he jumps into action in the only way he sees fit.

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristopher Paul, a Pennsylvania native dog dad who studies Chinese and Japanese languages, has completed his new book "Outside the Ring": a captivating romance.

Paul shares, "Chris James was sick and tired of the life he'd made for himself when she came along. Stacey was everything that he'd ever wanted in a woman, but was it possible that she could ever feel the same way about him? Two completely different personalities were thrown together by chance. Chris must confront his fears and come to Stacey's aid when a jealous ex-boyfriend won't let her go. Stacey's life is in danger, and there is no time to lose. Chris feels if he relies on the intervention of the proper authorities, it may be too late, so he decides he must take the matter outside the ring."

Published by Page Publishing, Kristopher Paul's gripping tale follows Chris' journey to rescue his love. Fearful that her safety is at risk, he jumps into action himself in hopes of saving her from her past.

Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "Outside the Ring" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

