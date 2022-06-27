nCino Hires Chief People Officer to Lead Company's Strategic People Functions Through Next Phase of Global Growth and Maturation

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. NCNO, a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Chris Ainsworth has joined the Company as its first Chief People Officer, serving as a member of the nCino Executive Leadership Team.
"At nCino, one of our highest priorities and most valuable assets has and will continue to be our people," said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of nCino. "Chris brings to nCino more than two decades of experience and a proven track record of leading high-performing human resources and talent teams in complex global financial organizations. I am confident his knowledge and perspective will enable us to continue attracting, hiring, developing and retaining the best people in the industry and around the globe."
For the past 25 years, Ainsworth has led people functions and teams in a range of industries including insurance, cards and payments, banking and capital markets. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Human Resources Officer of CFA Institute, a global association of investment professionals. Prior to CFA Institute, Ainsworth held senior talent and HR roles at institutions including TD Bank, American Express and GMAC Insurance. In his new role, Ainsworth will oversee nCino's global talent functions, encompassing human resources (which also includes DE&I and community involvement and philanthropy), recruiting and employee training and enablement.
"As I learned about nCino and its incredible journey to becoming the worldwide leader in cloud banking, I have been impressed with their ability to develop and maintain a strong company culture through a solid set of human-centric core values, a clear vision and mission, an unwavering customer service ethic and a high-level of employee respect and empowerment,'' said Ainsworth. "I'm extremely flattered and excited to be invited to be a part of the nCino team and to contribute to all of the great progress already accomplished across these areas, while also helping the Company innovate and elevate its strategic people functions in new ways."
About nCino
nCino NCNO is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.
|MEDIA CONTACTS
|Sutton Resler, nCino
|Ryan Kelly, nCino
|+1 571.236.4966
|+1 732.770.5942
|sresler@mww.com
|ryan.kelly@ncino.com
