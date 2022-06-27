Verisk Named One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York™ by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® for Second Consecutive Year

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work have honored Verisk VRSK as one of the Best Workplaces in New York for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes Verisk, a leading global data analytics provider, for its outstanding workplace culture of engagement through education and development, team collaboration and open communication.



The Best Workplaces in New York award is based on employee feedback collected through America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey 83% of Verisk's employees said Verisk is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S.-based company.

"In today's rapidly-evolving landscape, workplace culture rises to the top when considering job satisfaction and talent retention, key drivers of organizational success," said Sunita Holzer, Verisk's Chief Human Relations Officer. "We're continually looking for ways to support our teammates' passion and success, from designing education and leadership development programs to offering a growing number of well-being resources. Our colleagues also understand their impact and are empowered to drive meaningful change through innovation and resiliency efforts."

Verisk empowers customers to improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues. Verisk works with clients in the vital insurance and energy industries to help them understand and manage risks to their businesses, drive operating efficiencies, strengthen mitigation in local communities and improve resiliency for all.

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it's not been easy," says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. "Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee and support them in a way that's meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to."

Verisk has earned the Great Place to Work certification in the United States for six years and in Spain, the United Kingdom and India for two consecutive years. Verisk has also been recognized by Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace in Spain, Malaga and the UK, as well as a Best Workplace for Wellbeing, Best Workplace for Women and Best Workplace in Tech in the UK.

About Verisk

Verisk VRSK provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud, and make informed decisions about global issues including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About the Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in New York by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the state of New York to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

