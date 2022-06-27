Meso Numismatics and Global Stem Cell Group Expand its Global Footprint

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Meso Numismatics, Inc. ("Meso Numismatics" or the "Company") (MSSV), a technology company specializing in Biotech and Numismatics, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group has completed the signing of an exclusive 5-year contract with Ramzan Ali Stem Cell Center to expand the company's service for patients, doctors and product lines into Pakistan, the world's 5th most populous healthcare market.



"This partnership seeks to expand the Global Stem Cell Group (GSCG) brand by creating centers of excellence in cell therapy to meet the demand in the Asian and Middle Eastern markets," said David Christensen, CEO of MSSV. " GSCG is rapidly expanding its operations globally as it seeks to be a significant player in the lucrative health industry of regenerative medicine. Our organization is partnering with healthcare providers specializing in regenerative medicine with at least five years of experience in the healthcare sector to achieve our expansion plan."

Ramzan Ali Stem Cell Center is an exclusive regenerative medicine service provider that treats chronic conditions, degenerative diseases, and injuries via stem cell therapy in Pakistan. The organization has a team of highly trained specialists, licensed medical doctors, post-graduate physicians, and surgeons.

The alliance between GSCG and Ramzan Ali Stem Cell Center aims to establish a state-of-the-art medical technology center. This partnership will cover medical training in 5 cities in the country ; 4 annual training dates for doctors; an annual congress to raise awareness of the benefits of cellular medicine in Pakistan; and the launch of GSCG's line of cellular products that it manufactures and distributes, e.g., the CELLGENIC line of exosomes in lyophilized and liquid versions.

Syed Asad Ali, the Managing Partner of Ramzan Ali Syed Hospital, welcomed the alliance, adding that his organization is "proud to be part of the GSCG growing family. It's a collaboration providing access to stem cell equipment, physician training, certification, and Stem Cell Training from a group with a remarkable history and great international renown."

According to Usman Shah, the Marketing Director of Ramzan Ali Syed Hospital, the coalition aims to dominate the Asian and Middle East markets. "We want to bring all GSCG's business lines to Pakistan by adopting stem cell training, certification, products, production, patient care, and equipment." He adds, "It's an alliance that will enable the institution to expand to five cities in Pakistan. The move will ensure state-of-the-art and affordable regenerative medical care in the country".

"This partnership aligns with the company's long-term goals and expansion plan," said Benito Novas, the Managing Director of GSCG . "Our top objective is to make the benefits of regenerative medicine a reality for doctors and patients worldwide. The business continues to grow and position itself as a market leader," he added. "This new alliance will incorporate state-of-the-art stem cell practices and procedures. These measures will ensure that patients access efficient and affordable options when seeking reliable solutions."

"We can expect more of these exciting announcements in the near future," concluded Christensen.

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

About Meso Numismatics: Meso Numismatics, Corp is an emerging Biotechnology and numismatic technology company. The Company has quickly become the central hub for rare, exquisite, and valuable inventory for not only the Meso region, but for exceptional items from around the world.

Meso has now added Biotechnology to its portfolio and will continue to grow the company in this new direction. With the Company's breadth of business experience and technology team, the Company will continue to grow the market.

