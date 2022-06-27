Specialty Drug Distribution Market Research Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players CVS Health Corporation, Pfizer, Biologics & More

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Drug Distribution Market Research Report by Indication (AIDS, Hemophilia, and Multiple Sclerosis), Type, Distribution Type, Distribution Channel, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Specialty Drug Distribution Market size was estimated at USD 340.41 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 386.97 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.99% to reach USD 747.03 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Specialty Drug Distribution to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Indication, the market was studied across AIDS, Hemophilia, Multiple Sclerosis, Oncology, and Rheumatoid Arthritis.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Full line Wholesalers and Specialty Distributors.
- Based on Distribution Type, the market was studied across Clinic/ASCs, Home Health, Inpatient, Mail Delivery, Outpatient, and Retail.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Hospitals & Care Providers, Independent Pharmacies, Large Chain Pharmacies, Online Stores, and Specialty Pharmacies.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Specialty Drug Distribution Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
Key Players
- Anda, Inc.
- Avella Specialty Pharmacy
- Biologics, Inc.
- CuraScript, Inc.
- CVS Health Corporation
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.
- Express Scripts Holding Company
- Greenhill & Co., Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Specialty Drug Distribution Market, by Indication
7. Specialty Drug Distribution Market, by Type
8. Specialty Drug Distribution Market, by Distribution Type
9. Specialty Drug Distribution Market, by Distribution Channel
10. California Specialty Drug Distribution Market
11. Florida Specialty Drug Distribution Market
12. Illinois Specialty Drug Distribution Market
13. New York Specialty Drug Distribution Market
14. Ohio Specialty Drug Distribution Market
15. Pennsylvania Specialty Drug Distribution Market
16. Texas Specialty Drug Distribution Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
17.1.1. Quadrants
17.1.2. Business Strategy
17.1.3. Product Satisfaction
17.2. Market Ranking Analysis
17.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
17.4. Competitive Scenario
17.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
17.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
17.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
17.4.4. Investment & Funding
17.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwzf8m
