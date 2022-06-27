The water blocking tapes market is estimated to be USD 378 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 495 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Blocking Tapes Market by Conductive Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288923/?utm_source=GNW





Non-conductive water blocking tapes leads the market.

The water blocking tapes market is segmented into three different types, namely, conductive, semi-conductive, and non-conductive tapes.The market is led by the non-conductive water blocking tapes.



These tapes are made of a super-swelling polyester non-woven fabric.They can effectively block water and mist to protect the cable through its outstanding swelling speed and swelling height.



The non-conductive water blocking tapes absorb liquid quickly at the point of insulation failure and swell swiftly to prevent further penetration.This minimizes cable damage, keeps it fully encased, and makes it easy to detect and repair.



The non-conducting water blocking tapes is extensively utilized in the cable business, particularly in the energy, telecommunications, data transmission, and subsea cable markets. Some of the features and advantages of non-conductive water blocking tapes are seawater blocking capacity, fast swelling, suitability for direct fiber contact, high yield, suitable for rapid processing, low electrical resistance, and excellent cushioning.



increasing investments in energy sector drives the water blocking tapes market

Various countries across the globe are focusing on improving their energy self-sufficiency and improving their energy infrastructure.Various developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Brazil, and South Africa are investing in developing a country-wide grid to meet the energy demands, improving the standards of power delivery with better technology, and reduced costs of operations.



Most of the power distribution cables are not great in energy efficiency.The newer power cable technology to mitigate these issues are manufactured to reduce the energy losses during transmission while improving the safety factors of those cables.



These newer cables market is expected to grow with the increased investments, which will positively drive the water blocking tapes application in the power cable industry applications.

According to OECD's report, the energy consumption from the industrial sector is about 39%, transportation is 27%, the residential sector is 19%, the commercial sector is 8%, and the remaining is consumed by agricultural and other sectors.



regulatory policies increasingly becomes stringent challenges the growth of water blocking tapes

The chemical industry in Europe and North America is facing challenges from regulatory authorities, such as the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH), the European Union (EU), the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), the Globally Harmonized System (GHS), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).Manufacturers in these regions are required to follow regulations regarding the production as well as usage of water blocking tapes for various applications to reduce the emissions of VOCs.



These regulations require manufacturers to change their technologies from solvent-based to water-based, which is a major challenge for them because solvent-based adhesive tapes offer durability and can withstand a high range of temperatures. This makes these tapes suitable for a wide range of applications, unlike water-based adhesive tapes.

North America to be the second-fastest-growing region in water blocking tapes market in terms of both value and volume

North America is one of the major markets for water blocking tapes and has been dominating in terms of demand as well as product innovation.The US accounted for the largest share in terms of value and volume, of water blocking tapes market in 2021.



Canada and Mexico also contributed significantly to the market. Technological advancements in the manufacturing sector have driven the market in this region.



However, it is highly regulated by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), which is expected to reduce the demand for the solvent-based technology that emits VOCs during the formulation and coating stages. A majority of the leading water blocking tapes manufacturers, such as 3M Company (US) and Avery Dennison Corporation (US), are located in this region.



This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 20%

• By Region- Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 20%, North America- 15%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%, Latin America-5%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles :

3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Scapa Group Ltd (UK), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), Berry Global Inc. (US), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), and Sika AG (Switzerland).



This report covers the global water blocking tapes market and forecasts the market size until 2027.It includes the following market segmentation – by conductive type (Conductive, Semi-conductive, Non-conductive), by application (Optical Fiber cable, Submarine cable, Power cable, Communication cable and others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America).



Porter's Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global water blocking tapes market.



