Allied Releases Third Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied") AP today announced it has published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.
Allied's 2021 performance exceeded its 2024 reduction targets for Energy Use Intensity (EUI), Greenhouse Gas Intensity (GHGI) and Water Use Intensity (WUI). In order to continuously improve its performance, Allied initiated its Net Zero Carbon Plan. The Plan will identify a clear pathway for Allied to reach net zero in alignment with the Science Based Targets Initiative's (SBTi) Corporate Net-Zero Standard v1.0. Guided by oversight from Allied's ESG Committee, with support from industry experts and stewarded by a multi-disciplinary Net Zero Project Team, Allied intends to complete its Net Zero Carbon Plan in the next 12-18 months.
Allied's 2021 ESG Report is aligned with (i) the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) (ii) the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Real Estate Standard and for the first time, (iii) the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and (iv) the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Allied's Board and Management are committed to making Allied's approach to ESG more manifest, deliberate and measurable. Allied has always believed that submitting to informed scrutiny will make it a better and more successful business, and formally submitting to ESG scrutiny is no exception in this regard.
Read Allied's 2021 ESG Report at www.alliedreit.com.
ABOUT ALLIED
Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com
Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.