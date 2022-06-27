Parsons To Help Modernize and Expand Asheville Regional Airport

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation PSN announced today that the company was selected by the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority (GARAA) to provide program management, including evaluation, development, and management of the terminal building modernization and expansion project.

To accommodate the growing number of travelers and enhance the airport customer experience, the new $240 million airport terminal will replace the existing seven gate, 115,000 square foot terminal and transform the space into a 275,000 square foot modern facility with 12 passenger boarding gates.

"Airports are vital connectors that stimulate economic growth and mobility," said Peter Torrellas, president, connected communities for Parsons. "For decades, Parsons' aviation experts have been reimagining air travel and successfully optimizing airport project deliveries around the world. We look forward to helping GARAA deliver a world-class passenger experience, and meet the long-term mobility needs of the Asheville region."

During this five-year contract, the replacement of the current terminal will require extensive phasing and stakeholder coordination to maintain airport operations. Parsons' aviation expertise will help ensure the project meets construction schedule and budget requirements. We will leverage our Parsons X digital transformation and aviation service capabilities to deliver program management information system (PMIS) support.

"This is the most significant and complex construction project we have ever taken on," said Lew Bleiweis, President & CEO of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority. "It is imperative that we have the right program management professionals on board as an extension of our team. We are pleased to welcome Parsons to this exciting project."

The terminal expansion and modernization will include the ticket lobby, concourse and areas for TSA screening, baggage claim, and new amenities such as expanded retail/food and beverage concessions, breastfeeding rooms, powered seating, art displays, and updated passenger boarding bridges.

Parsons is a global leader in critical infrastructure excellence, contributing to the planning, design, and management of more than 450 airports around the world. The company is continuously working to enhance the air travel experience through its depth of understanding and experience of the infrastructure and technology underpinning the aviation market.

To learn more about Parsons' aviation program management expertise, visit www.parsons.com/aviation/.

About Parsons

Parsons PSN is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

Bernadette.Miller@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

Dave.Spille@parsons.com