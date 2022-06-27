Enteral Nutrition Market Research Report 2022-2027: High Adoption of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Nutrition Market Research Report by Product (Nutrition for Chronic Illness and Standard Formula), Application, End User, Distribution Channel, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Enteral Nutrition Market size was estimated at USD 4,962.66 million in 2021, USD 5,431.51 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.62% to reach USD 8,613.14 million by 2027.
Market Drivers
- Growth in incidence of chronic diseases
- Rapid growth in geriatric population
- Rise in number of malnutrition cases
- High adoption of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition
Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States.
This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Enteral Nutrition market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Enteral Nutrition Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Stringent governmental regulations
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Opportunities in the emerging economies
5.1.3.2. Development of advanced feeding devices with less side effects
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Unintentional dislodgement of tubes leading to critical condition
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict
6. Enteral Nutrition Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Nutrition for Chronic Illness
6.3. Standard Formula
7. Enteral Nutrition Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Critical Care
7.3. Diabetes
7.4. Neurology
7.5. Oncology
8. Enteral Nutrition Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Adults
8.3. Pediatric
9. Enteral Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Hospital Sale
9.3. Online
9.4. Retail
10. Americas Enteral Nutrition Market
11. Asia-Pacific Enteral Nutrition Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Enteral Nutrition Market
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- B.braun Melsungen S.A.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Danone S.A.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
- Meiji Holding and Co.
- Nestle S.A.
- Novartis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4twn6p
