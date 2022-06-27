New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polycarbonate Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799380/?utm_source=GNW

Global Polycarbonate Films Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026



Polycarbonate film is a transparent, general purpose film from the thermoplastic polymer family. It has gained popularity in various industries for its high strength, light weight, and highly durable. The flame-and chemical-resistant nature of these films is augmenting their demand in various other applications. Growth in the market is mainly being driven by growing adoption of polycarbonate films in the electrical and electronics industry, particularly in Asia-Pacific, and product innovations. In the electronics and electrical industry, the films are mainly used for applications such as membrane switches, control panel overlays, PCBs, and LCDs. Therefore, growth of the electrical and electronics market is anticipated to fuel polycarbonate films demand. The growing requirement to produce fuel-efficient cars is augmenting demand for these films, as they are lightweight, flexible, and have good resistance to various elements. Therefore, PC films are emerging to be alternatives to steel, metal, and other traditional polymer films that have generally been used in the production of automotive components.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polycarbonate Films estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$792.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flame Retardant segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Polycarbonate Films market. Optical polycarbonate films, which is the most popular type of PC films, is in high demand, on account of their rising application in the electrical and electronics sector. They are widely used in this industry, as they are optically clear as well as have excellent light transmission, low haze, and high impact resistance attributes. Flame retardant PC films are anticipated to register strong growth due to their extensive use in PCBs, labels and overlays, dielectric insulations, and in welding glasses. This is on account of the various benefits provided by the products such as suitability for use with adhesives, light weight, thermal and electrical insulation, and high impact strength.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $644.3 Million by 2026



The Polycarbonate Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 10.75% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$644.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$684 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia Pacific represents a key market, due to the growing consumer electronics and electrical sector in countries such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and China. Also, the rising adoption in the automotive industry and growing manufacturing of polyester products are expected spur demand in the market. The rising population, urbanization, and increasing disposable income levels which are fueling demand for consumer electronics and automobiles in the region. North America is another key market, supported in part by the presence of three large auto companies (Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors), which have spurred demand for these films. Also, the growing medical and electronics industries are driving gains in the market. Growth in the European market is encouraged by the developed electronics and automobile sectors. The strict regulations of the EU related to the decline of GHG emissions are also anticipated to boost market growth, due to the PC films` environmental friendliness.



Weatherable Segment to Reach $239.5 Million by 2026



Weatherable polycarbonate films are expected to gain from the rising adoption of outdoor menu boards, warning labels, and signages, among others. These films offer varied advantages, such as chemical and abrasion resistance, printability, and durability, in comparison to other products. In the global Weatherable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$137.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$186.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

