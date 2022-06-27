Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Takes Next Step in Launching Spydasilk™ Apparel Brand

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. KBLB ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that, in collaboration with its joint venture partner, Kings Group, the Company has selected a high-quality garment manufacturer to produce Spydasilk'sTM first apparel line.



Over the course of multiple meetings between Kraig Labs, Kings Group, and the garment manufacturer, conducted while the Company's COO was in Vietnam this month, the Company finalized its manufacturer choice for the first apparel launch under the SpydasilkTM brand.

The manufacturer selected has demonstrated its capacity and technical ability to deliver on Spydasilk's vision for apparel that blends performance and elegance with its exclusive spider silk materials. With more than 20 years in business and its strong ties to Vietnam's entire textile supply chain, this producer can leverage the capabilities of the best mills to bring the Spydasilk brand to life.

In partnership with Kings Group, the Company has already delivered its recombinant spider silk yarn and a non-spider silk fabric swatch for use in developing a brand new fabric built upon the performance and feel of the Company's spider silk.

"Bringing the first products built on our spider silk technology to life is a critical step we are taking simultaneously with our planned increase in production through third-party contractors," said Company COO, Jon Rice. "The network we have assembled to launch Spydasilk brings together top textile science, fashion, marketing, and branding experts. Our vision for the mass production and distribution of products built upon the amazing capabilities of spider silk is now quickly becoming a reality."

Kraig Labs and Kings Group are simultaneously developing an accelerated product launch plan, including media, marketing, sales, and distribution systems for this first direct-to-consumer apparel launch.

The Company expects to continue to provide additional details and updates on the rapid advancements it is making under its business plan. Further information will be shared in press releases on advancements in production, quality control, and end market products over the coming days and weeks.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

