Aclaris Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team

Appoints Gail Cawkwell, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

WAYNE, Pa., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Gail Cawkwell, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer, effective today.



"We are excited to welcome Dr. Cawkwell to Aclaris at this time as we are executing on a number of clinical programs," said Dr. Neal Walker, President and CEO of Aclaris. "Her leadership experience in pharmaceutical development as well as her clinical background will be extremely valuable in navigating the strategic direction of our drug development pipeline."

Dr. Cawkwell is a pediatric rheumatologist and epidemiologist who brings over 20 years of pharmaceutical development and medical affairs experience in large and small companies, and across multiple disease areas. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, Safety & Pharmacovigilance at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to that, Dr. Cawkwell worked for Purdue Pharma L.P. most recently as Special Advisor to the Board of Directors, and Pfizer Inc., most recently as Vice President Medicine Team Lead for Pfizer's tofacitinib franchise. Dr. Cawkwell also previously served as a Clinical Instructor of Pediatrics at Columbia Presbyterian Health Center.

"As a rheumatologist, I am thrilled to join Aclaris, a company passionate about finding treatment options for patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions," said Dr. Cawkwell. "I look forward to helping Aclaris advance its clinical pipeline and delivering on its clinical development goals."

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "will," and similar expressions, and are based on Aclaris' current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include the future contributions of Dr. Cawkwell. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Aclaris' reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, Aclaris' ability to enter into strategic partnerships on commercially reasonable terms, the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aclaris' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings Aclaris makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the "SEC Filings" page of the "Investors" section of Aclaris' website at www.aclaristx.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Aclaris as of the date of this release, and Aclaris assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Aclaris Contact

investors@aclaristx.com