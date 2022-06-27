Alpha Capital Partners Rebrands to Reflect Its Expanded Vision

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, we are excited to announce that Alpha Capital Partners has been rebranded to Alpha Residential. We consolidated our parent company, Alpha Capital Partners and our sister companies – Alpha Residential Management and Theta Construction Services, under one umbrella.
Formerly known as Alpha Capital Partners, the new name reflects the company's expanded vision for growth and its ability to accelerate innovation in the real estate industry. Alpha Residential captures the company's verticals from development to disposition and will create more opportunities to continue to provide value to all its residents and investors. The expanded vision will also harness Alpha's diverse employee base, boasting higher than average industry benchmarks for female and minority representation.
According to Alpha Residential's Founder and CEO, Jide Famuagun, "Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our strategy for growth with a renewed focus on the holistic experience from acquiring land for development to nurturing quality resident experiences and our new tagline 'Creating Thriving Communities' says it all."
These updates reveal the evolution of our company since its founding in 2014. While this is a significant change for the company, the company's core values haven't changed. Alpha Residential will continue to focus on multifamily investments in strategic growth markets and leverage its strengths as the local experts in select markets. "With this rebrand, we have an opportunity to better tell our story and provide more clarity about the value we bring to all our stakeholders," said Famuagun.
"It is exciting to see our rebranding strategy come together in a way that connects our community and corporate brands alike and positions us for growth. Our new identity, the unclosed A, reflects our drive to continue to break the mold as we reach for excellence," said Lola Soyebo Harris, Managing Director, Marketing. Alpha launched its four community brands - Apex, The Forge, The Genesis, and The Monarch in 2020. To support the rebrand, the company will also launch a new website on its new domain.
Alpha has grown tremendously and was ranked #769 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. This year alone, Alpha completed its largest disposition with the sale of Apex Glassworks in Nashville, TN, and is gearing to launch its newest ground-up – Apex Marathon Village in July 2022, also in Nashville, TN. The company continues to have strong momentum in optimizing portfolio performance and is in a prime position to grow by executing on our pipeline of attractive investment opportunities for development and acquisitions in our target markets.
About Alpha Residential
Alpha Residential (formerly Alpha Capital Partners) is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with in-house teams that acquire, develop, and manage multifamily communities in select Midwest and Southeast markets. The firm's mission is to champion prosperity for its investors, employees, and residents through innovation. The firm owns 26+ communities in strategic growth markets, including transformational investments in opportunity zones and beyond. For additional information, please visit www.alpharesidential.com
Lola Soyebo Harris
Media Relations
412-212-0665
press@alpharesidential.com
A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2513a776-f49f-4329-a39d-7db187d4c7f3
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.