The Canadian Dermatology Association Appoints Dr. Jennifer Beecker as CDA President

OTTAWA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Beecker to the position of CDA President, effective June 26, 2022.
Dr. Beecker is a Royal College-certified dermatologist, who is fully trained and certified in three separate medical specialties: Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, and Family Medicine. In addition, she earned American Board-certification as a dermatologist by the American Board of Dermatology. Dr. Beecker is active Staff Dermatologist at The Ottawa Hospital and Assistant Professor at The University of Ottawa. The range of conditions in which Dr. Beecker holds expertise includes medical dermatology, skin cancer, as well as cosmetic dermatology.
Dr. Beecker founded the Pigmented Lesion and Melanoma Clinic at The Ottawa Hospital academic teaching centre and is an expert in skin cancer detection and prevention. She is the Research Director for the Division of Dermatology at The Ottawa Hospital.
Dr. Beecker is also Vice-Chair of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Dermatology Exam Committee, which sets and conducts the exam for dermatology residents graduating and attempting to obtain Canadian certification as a dermatologist.
She has received numerous awards, including grants for research studies to improve medical care for dermatology patients.
As a long-standing CDA member, Dr. Beecker brought her leadership experience to various positions within the association over the years, including Board Secretary, Ontario Director, National Chair of the CDA Sun Awareness Working Group, and most recently Vice-President.
As President, Dr. Beecker plans to focus on the strategic future of the Canadian Dermatology Association during her appointment. "I look forward to serving the dermatologists of Canada and the process of revisiting the CDA's Strategic Plan this year to best align our efforts with the current needs of Canadian dermatologists."
The CDA welcomes Dr. Beecker as President, Canadian Dermatology Association for a one-year term, effective June 26, 2022.
ABOUT THE CDA
The Canadian Dermatology Association, founded in 1925, represents Canadian certified dermatologists. The association provides easy access to a reliable source of medical knowledge on dermatology. The CDA exists to advance the science and art of medicine and surgery related to the care of the skin, hair, and nails; provide continuing professional development for its members; support and advance patient care; provide public education on sun protection and other aspects of skin health; and promote a lifetime of healthier skin, hair, and nails. The CDA informs and empowers both medical professionals and the Canadian public. To learn more about the work the CDA does, visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.
MEDIA CONTACT
Nimmi Lawrence, Manager, Marketing & Communications
Canadian Dermatology Association
media@dermatology.ca
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b7b9723-4c54-4999-bc32-dc28da101879
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.