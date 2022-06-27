The Canadian Dermatology Association Appoints Dr. Jennifer Beecker as CDA President

OTTAWA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Beecker to the position of CDA President, effective June 26, 2022.



Dr. Beecker is a Royal College-certified dermatologist, who is fully trained and certified in three separate medical specialties: Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, and Family Medicine. In addition, she earned American Board-certification as a dermatologist by the American Board of Dermatology. Dr. Beecker is active Staff Dermatologist at The Ottawa Hospital and Assistant Professor at The University of Ottawa. The range of conditions in which Dr. Beecker holds expertise includes medical dermatology, skin cancer, as well as cosmetic dermatology.

Dr. Beecker founded the Pigmented Lesion and Melanoma Clinic at The Ottawa Hospital academic teaching centre and is an expert in skin cancer detection and prevention. She is the Research Director for the Division of Dermatology at The Ottawa Hospital.

Dr. Beecker is also Vice-Chair of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Dermatology Exam Committee, which sets and conducts the exam for dermatology residents graduating and attempting to obtain Canadian certification as a dermatologist.

She has received numerous awards, including grants for research studies to improve medical care for dermatology patients.

As a long-standing CDA member, Dr. Beecker brought her leadership experience to various positions within the association over the years, including Board Secretary, Ontario Director, National Chair of the CDA Sun Awareness Working Group, and most recently Vice-President.

As President, Dr. Beecker plans to focus on the strategic future of the Canadian Dermatology Association during her appointment. "I look forward to serving the dermatologists of Canada and the process of revisiting the CDA's Strategic Plan this year to best align our efforts with the current needs of Canadian dermatologists."

The CDA welcomes Dr. Beecker as President, Canadian Dermatology Association for a one-year term, effective June 26, 2022.

