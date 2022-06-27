Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022: Trends in Biosimilars Dealmaking in the Biopharma Industry since 2010

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Biosimilars trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biosimilars partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Biosimilars technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains links to online copies of actual Biosimilars deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 includes:

Trends in Biosimilars dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 190 Biosimilars deal records and contract documents where available

The leading Biosimilar deals by value since 2010

Most active Biosimilars dealmakers since 2010

The leading Biosimilars partnering resources

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Biosimilars dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Biosimilars partnering over the years

2.3. Most active biosimilars dealmakers

2.4. Biosimilars partnering by deal type

2.5. Biosimilars partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for biosimilars partnering

2.6.1 Biosimilars partnering headline values

2.6.2 Biosimilars deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Biosimilars deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Biosimilars royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Biosimilars deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Biosimilars deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Biosimilars dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Biosimilars dealmakers

4.3. Most active Biosimilars partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Biosimilars contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biosimilars contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Biosimilars dealmaking by technology type



