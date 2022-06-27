New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precast Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799414/?utm_source=GNW
Global Precast Concrete Market to Reach $138.6 Billion by 2026
Precast concrete is a kind of concrete construction product which is made, cast, and cured with the use of reusable molds off-site. This process is carried out in a factory, wherein the precast concrete units are combined to create a structure. The final product is then transported to the construction site for installation. In comparison to traditional building materials, precast concrete is considered to be more cost effective, practical and of better quality. It is generally employed for structural units such as tunnels, pipes, beams, wall panels, staircases, floors, and columns. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Precast Concrete estimated at US$100.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$138.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Columns & Beams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$47.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Floors & Roofs segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $37.2 Billion by 2026
The Precast Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Growth in these markets is supported by increasing migration to eco-friendly, cost effective, and latest building methods. The emergence of novel technologies which are augmenting the efficiency and speed of infrastructure projects is also aiding market growth. Sophisticated technology is enabling construction to be more eco-friendly. Novel cooling techniques are emerging, which lower the carbon emissions of concrete production by lowering hydration`s heat. The rising adoption of blended cement is also expected to drive gains in the market along with increasing interest in HPC (high performance concrete). HPCs are produced using materials such as silican fume, blast furnace slag, fly ash, superplasticizer, or retarder. They offer better performance with regards to certain attributes of concrete, such as high resilience to environmental and chemical conditions, reduced permeability, increased compressive strength, and higher density.
Walls & Barriers Segment to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2026
In the global Walls & Barriers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Leaves Precast Concrete Industry in Shambles
Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign
Growth Patterns
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020 & 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 &
2Q2020
An Insight into Precast Concrete
Global Market Outlook and Prospects
Rapid Urbanization & Green Drive Give Strong Foundation to
Precast Concrete
Developing Markets Drive Growth of the Precast Concrete Market
Developed Regions Also Hold a Significant Share
Non-Residential Sector Accounts for a Major Share
Market Challenges
Competition
Precast Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
WORLD BRANDS
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
110 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Global Population & Rapid Urbanization Drives the Demand
for Precast Concrete
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Developing Countries Drive Market Growth, Driven by Expanding
Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Growing Environmental Consciousness Drives Widespread Adoption
of Precast Concrete
Smart Cities Market Poised for Robust Growth Ahead
Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million)
by Segment for 2015 and 2019
Smart Homes Drive Demand for Prefabricated Concrete Market
Global Smart Homes Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and
2022
Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability to Drive the Market for
Precast Concrete
Emerging Technology Ensures Concrete Future for Precast Concrete
Precast Concrete Built on Industry Byproducts
High-Performance, Durable Precast Concrete
Concrete for Air Purification & Travel
Precast Concrete Technology: Evolving Continuously with Project
Demands
Latest Construction Trends Augur Well for Precast Concrete
The Sustainability Factor
Modular Construction
3D Printing
Technology Advancements Bode Well for Market Growth of Precast
Concrete
Self-healing Concrete
Graphic Concrete
Light-Generating Concrete
Translucent Cement
High Performance Concrete (HPC)
Corrosion Inhibitors & Waterproofing Agents
Smog Eating Concrete
Pervious Concrete
Blended Cements
Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)
