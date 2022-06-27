New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Safety LTE Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799459/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Public Safety LTE Market to Reach US$16.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Public safety LTE is defined as the use of LTE mobile broadband communication for the use of mission critical communications which were hitherto implemented on LMR and TETRA Networks. Currently, a large percentage of PS-LTE networks utilize the 700 MHz band, with few countries pilot testing LTE on lower bands such as the 400 MHz band. Given that reliable communication is vital for efficient provision of essential services and also planning in an emergency, public safety LTE is witnessing increasing demand. The expansion of first responder teams is resulting in growing number of pre-emergency procurement contracts for telecommunications equipment and services including LTE systems. Launch of community emergency response programs and formation of rapid response teams (RRTs) at hospitals are also expected to benefit market growth. The rise of smart cities will augment the need for advanced public safety LTE solutions. Public safety LTE helps in making cities smarter and safer by providing robust, reliable, and dedicated networks. The technology provides solutions for crime prevention; for emergency medical services; for firefighters and rescue worker, to name a few. Stringent fire safety regulations in the US and Europe, coupled with rise in government initiatives across different regions to increase fire safety awareness, are expected to drive the demand for Public Safety LTE. The use of public safety LTE benefits the fire and rescue teams in several ways such as by providing advanced vehicle location services for supporting fire engine fleet.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Public Safety LTE estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period. Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.9% CAGR to reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 22.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Hybrid networks are expected to witness faster growth as companies focus on leveraging their investments in radios that are LMR-LTE capable. Technology investments and end-user CAPEX on improvements to existing LMR networks/narrowband voice systems will continue rise driving demand for hybrid LTE solutions.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
The Public Safety LTE market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 17.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, France is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The rising penetration of 4G is expected to support growth in both developed and developing regions. Developed countries such as the US and Japan, and Europe represent the foremost adopters of 4G technology and in majority of developed nations 4G has achieved significant penetration rate. 4G has also made a rapid progress in developing nations such as China, the most populous nation in the world, and has lately gathered steam in India, the second most populous country.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- Airspan Networks Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Bittium Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cobham plc
- Frequentis AG
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Hytera Communication Co. Ltd.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Mentura Group OY
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sierra Wireless
- Sonim Technologies Inc.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Verizon Communications Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799459/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Public Safety LTE - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
The Ever-Present Need for Mission Critical Communications
Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Public Safety LTE
Tracing the Evolution of Public Safety Communications from LMR
to LTE
4G LTE & 5G Which is Designed to Expand Beyond the Capabilities
of LTE Rise to the Forefront
The Future of 5G in Telecommunication is Unquestioned & Will Be
Added to the Mix of Critical Communication Technologies in the
Coming Years: 5G Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by
2030 (In US$ Billion)
Long-Term-Evolution (LTE) Emerges to Augment & Complement
Traditional LMR, Not Replace It
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading in 2021 &
Beyond?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of October 2021
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
How Was Public Safety Technologies Impacted by the Pandemic &
What's the New Normal?
Public Safety Deployments Slow Down in the Year 2020: Number of
LMR Licenses in the United States in the Year 2020
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop
of Climate Change to Spur Growth of Public Safety LTE
Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses
Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness: Global Number of
Extreme Weather Events & Financial Losses (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020
Focus On Developing Long-Term Emergency Medical Services
Infrastructure to Benefit Growth In The Market
Growing Healthcare Burden, a Key Factor Underlying the
Importance of Healthcare Preparedness
Rising Healthcare Burden as Evidenced by Increased Spending
Steps Up the Urgency of Having a Healthcare System Well
Prepped for Handling Emergencies: Global Healthcare
Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and
2022
COVID-19 Induced Focus on Developing Long-Term Emergency
Medical Services Infrastructure to Benefit Growth in the
Market
Aging Population, Trend Towards Aging-In-Place & Robust Growth
of Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) to Benefit
Public LTE Deployment
Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Demand for Geriatric
Healthcare Highlights the Need for Efficient Emergency Medical
Response Teams: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Expanding Opportunity for PERS Will Encourage Development of
Robust Emergency Response Systems & Communication Networks:
Global Opportunity for PERS (In US$ Million) for Years 2021,
2023 2025 and 2027
Development of Ambulance Services Infrastructure to Benefit
Investments in Public Safety LTE
Growing Demand for Ambulance Services Highlights the Need for
Robust Public Safety Communication Systems & Network: Global
Market for Ambulance Services (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027
Rising Terrorism, Stringent Law Enforcement, Healthy Defense
Budgets & Stricter Border Control Spur the Need for Mission
Critical Communication Systems
Global Defense Spending Continues to Grow Steadily Unfazed by
the Pandemic
Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Modernization
of Public Safety Communication Systems: World Military
Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
Rising Terrorism Leads to Stricter Border Control
Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Increase in Fire Response
Services to Benefit Growth of Public Safety LTE
Growing Investments in Smart City Drives Demand for Advanced
Public Safety LTE Solutions
Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis
Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the
Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities
for Upgrading Public Safety Communication Technologies:
Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2021, 2024 & 2027
Public Safety LTE Integration with Smart City Initiatives is
Imperative. Here's Why
Commercial LTE Operators Eye Public Safety Communications
Ensuring Safety Inside Public Buildings Emerges Into the Spotlight
Here's How 5G Will Revolutionize Public Safety
Growing Adoption of LPWA Technologies in Public Safety
Applications
LTE-Railway (LTE-R) - A Version of LTE to Support Mission-
critical Requirements of Rail Operators
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Law
Enforcement & Border Control by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement & Border
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest
of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Firefighting Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Firefighting Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Medical Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Emergency Medical
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest
of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disaster Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Disaster Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments
Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public
Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Infrastructure and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public
Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public
Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border Control,
Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster
Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law
Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency
Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Market Overview
A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments
Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border
Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and
Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law
Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency
Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 33: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border
Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and
Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law
Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency
Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 39: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border
Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and
Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law
Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency
Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 45: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Geographic Region - France, UK, Spain and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 47: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border
Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and
Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law
Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency
Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public
Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Infrastructure and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public
Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Public
Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border Control,
Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and Disaster
Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law
Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency
Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 59: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 63: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border
Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and
Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law
Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency
Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety
LTE by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety
LTE by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border
Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and
Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety
LTE by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Law Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services,
Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border
Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and
Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety LTE
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Law
Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency
Medical Services and Disaster Management for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Market Overview
A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments
Table 77: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Public Safety LTE by Type - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety
LTE by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Public Safety LTE by Deployment - Private, Hybrid and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety
LTE by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Private, Hybrid and Commercial for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 81: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Public Safety LTE by Application - Law Enforcement & Border
Control, Firefighting Services, Emergency Medical Services and
Disaster Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety
LTE by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Law Enforcement & Border Control, Firefighting Services,
Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management for the
Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799459/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.