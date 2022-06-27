New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Servo Motors and Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799602/?utm_source=GNW

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2026



Servo motors are basic electric motors that are managed for particular angular rotation, with the aid of an additional servomechanism. They include AC and DC motors and are employed in a closed loop system which uses its position feedback to regulate its rotational speed. At present, servo motors are generally used for big industrial applications for control requirements. They find application in toy cars that are remote controlled, in DVD and CD players, and in various daily life applications. Servo motors that are employed in industrial settings include speed as well as position sensing. They implement derivative control algorithms (proportional-integral) which enable the engine to quickly come into position, as the shaft`s speed can be managed.



A servo drive functions by obtaining a command signal from the control system, amplifies and transmits the electric current to a servo motor for generating motion that is in proportion to the command signal. The command signal generally represents a required velocity, however can also indicate a desired position or torque. A sensor that is connected to the servo motor notifies about the status of the motor to the servo drive. The actual motor status is compared to the commanded motor status by the servo drive.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Servo Motors and Drives estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drives segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026



The Servo Motors and Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



The market is driven by factors such as increasing automation in manufacturing, focus on efficiency, high precision, and ease of maintenance among others. Servo motors and drives are ideal for Industry 4.0 industrial automation solutions as they provide higher precision and control over operations compared to other motor types. Industrial automation or Industry 4.0 is the key trend that is pervading industries across the world. As manufacturers strive to improve efficiency, automation is being recognized as the key enabler for systems. Industrial automation involves extensive usage of technology to connect all the manufacturing systems through a network, to automate most of the processes. Servo motors and drives are best suited to achieve the networking of industrial processes as they are capable of receiving and decoding signals from the controller to achieve the desired changes. As a result, industrial manufacturing is witnessing substantial retrofits with servo motors and drives. Industrial robotics also play an important role in automation of manufacturing as routine tasks can be programmed to be achieved through robots.



Servo motors and drives play a critical role in the proper functioning of industrial robots as they need precise equipment with minimal tolerance levels to perform the tasks. As automation and robotic manufacturing pervades across the manufacturing landscape, servo motors and drives are expected to gain further momentum in future. Automotive represents the major end-use market for servo motors and drives. Modern automobiles feature multiple motors for different functions. Servo motors and drives find application in automobiles such as anti-lock braking systems, fuel injection systems, and cruise control systems. Moreover, automotive assembly extensively utilizes robots throughout the assembly line such as material handling, automated systems for chassis marriage, and painting among others. As the automotive industry moves further in adoption of automation technologies to improve productivity, the logistics segment is also benefiting from the usage of automation solutions, which is enabled by servo motors and drives.

Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) -

ABB

ADTECH (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd

Altra Industrial Motion

AMETEK, Inc

Applied Motion Products, Inc

Baumüller Group

Bosch Rexroth AG

Delta Electronics, Inc

Emerson Electric Co

FANUC CORPORATION

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

Hitachi, Ltd

Kollmorgen Corporation

Lenze Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Nippon Pulse America, Inc

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Powertec Industrial Motors

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Rozum Robotics LLC

Schneider Electric

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

Siemens AG

WEG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation







