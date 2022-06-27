Entrepreneur Adam Torres Amplifies Mission-Driven Leaders On New Episode of Growing Our Future Podcast

Beverly Hills, CA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National FFA Organization works to strengthen science and agricultural educational opportunities for students across the country. The Texas FFA Association and Texas FFA Foundation are the largest state organizations in the country.

On this episode of the Growing Our Future Podcast, Aaron Alejandro introduces Adam Torres, co-founder of Mission Matters, a media company and podcast platform focused on championing mission-driven leaders across the world. Torres has produced over 40,000 pieces of content in the last five years, estimating he has spoken to over a thousand CEOs. His work has given him a valuable perspective on leadership, success, and the future of business.

Listen to the full episode with host Aaron Alejandro and Adam Torres here.

"Under the Hood" at Mission Matters

"We're a media company at the root of it all," says Adam Torres, co-founder of Mission Matters. "It all really stems from the idea of the content." Torres' company is in part a platform for podcasts, including Alejandro's "Growing Our Future" podcast—a partnership built on shared core values like vision, humility, and curiosity. Torres goes on to explain that high-quality content is so important because consumers, or audience-members, deserve the best. "They're giving you a piece of their lives, if you think about it," Torres says.

Alejandro agrees that his podcast has given him a way to communicate the FFA's mission to a larger audience. "The fact that you guys have given us a new platform…makes me hopeful that my colleagues across the country will see this and say, 'hey, we want to do that!', " Alejandro says.



An Unconventional Path

"I never wanted to be an entrepreneur," Torres says. Previously a financial advisor, Torres decided he wanted to start his own practice after many years in the industry. He wrote a book about his unique approach to advising as a way to grow his business. Torres was not expecting the book to attract the attention it did, especially because, as he says, "people started asking for help publishing books." Torres laughs, recalling his initial resistance to that idea. "I'm a financial advisor," he thought at the time. "I don't publish books." Eventually, though, Torres embraced what he calls the "marketing, publishing, and podcasting" side of the business world.

This experience has taught Torres that it's important to take leaps when it comes to promoting your brand. "You don't have to have everything figured out," he says. "If you've got an idea, just do it."



Finding Ways to Grow

"Leaders are readers," Torres says. The most successful people he interacts with often ask "what are you reading? What new ideas are you getting?" Alejandro agrees, sharing one of his favorite sayings: "When you're green you grow, when you're ripe you rot." Visionary leaders are eager to learn and, Torres notes, possess the singular focus necessary to make great things happen.

Along with vision, Torres feels that humility, or the ability to put one's ego aside in order to foster connections with others, is key to effective leadership. "Great leaders know how to make sure they are empowering their people", Torres says. Indeed, Alejandro notes that Mission Matters' "attention to detail" and a willingness to test boundaries indicates a culture of empowerment and trust, one that is, according to Torres, always evolving.

Ultimately, Torres urges young people to have an open mind when thinking about the future.. "What you will do may not have been invented yet," he says. "The world's gonna move whether you want it to or not.



About

The Texas FFA Foundation's purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and leadership in a global marketplace..

Learn more about the Texas FFA Foundation at mytexassffa.org.

Learn more about Mission Matters at: missionmatters.com

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

Via KISSPR.com Press Release Distribution Service - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com





Attachment