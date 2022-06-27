New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799707/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Sports Composites Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026



Sports composites are advanced fibers widely used in sports equipment for enhancing strength, reducing weight and lowering costs. Representing a blend of multiple materials, fiber-reinforced composite materials help manufacturers to achieve design flexibility, make sports equipment lightweight, and ensure easy forming and processing characteristics. Rising physical activity for health reasons is one of the major drivers for composites demand in sports goods. Increasing adoption of durable materials for skis, hoverboards and rackets along with development of advanced products is bolstering the market expansion. The increasing reliance on continuous processing to manufacturer glass reinforced plastics (GRP) is likely to boost production of various sports equipment like snowboards, skis and longboards, creating new revenue streams for vendors.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Composites estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Carbon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The carbon fibers segment occupies major share due to extensive use of the material in bicycle frames, rackets and golf clubs. The segment`s growth is also favored by increasing adoption of carbon fibers as textiles and prepreg in sports applications.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $537.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $758.8 Million by 2026



The Sports Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$537.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$758.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region represents a key market, driven by increasing sales of bicycles, golf sticks and high-performance products for several other applications. The market growth is bolstered by large-scale bicycle production in India and China. The regional market is benefitting from expansion of the manufacturing industry due to availability of cheap labor and easy access to raw materials. In addition, growing popularity of sports like badminton, golf and tennis is anticipated to further push the market expansion in the coming years. Growth in the European market is augmented by increasing popularity of hockey and tennis in countries such as Germany and France along with robust demand for bicycles across Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden.



Glass (Fiber Type) Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



Glass fiber composites are lightweight and flexible. Glass fibers are mainly used in kayaks, skis, longboards and snowboards to enhance sliding properties and offer superior strength at the time of landing. In the global Glass (Fiber Type) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$674.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$934.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$163.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Aldila, Inc.

Amer Sports Oyj

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Entropy Resins, Inc.

Fischer Sports GmbH

Hexion Inc.

Protech Composites

Rockwood Composites Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

SGL Carbon SE

Topkey Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

ZOLTEK Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799707/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Opportunity in Disguise for Sports Composites Providers amid

COVID-19

An Introduction of Sports Composites

Types of Fibers

Fabric Manufacturing

Sports Composites Supercharge High-Performance Sports

Global Sports Composites Market to Hasten Strides and Post

Gains in Long Term

Outlook

Carbon Fibers to Surge Ahead with Maximum Gains

Carbon Fibers Present Compelling Option for New-Age Sporting Goods

World Sports Composites Market by Fiber Type (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Carbon, Glass and Other

Fiber Types

Polyamide Represents Primary Resin Type

Composite Materials and Graphene

Golf Stick and Bicycle to Remain Primary Application Segments

World Sports Composites Market by Applications (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards, and Other

Applications

Asia-Pacific Sports Composites Market to Mark Fastest Growth

World Sports Composites Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Sports Composites Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

Value CAGR for 2020-2027: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario: Vendors Focus on Product Innovation to

Stay Competitive in Highly Differentiated Market for Sports

Composites

Recent Market Activity

Sports Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Durable & Lightweight Sports Goods Augurs Well

Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,

2022 and 2025

Flexibility & Formability Features Augment Adoption

Technology Innovations & Advancements Augur Well

Sophisticated Machinery Enhances Composites Processing

Select Innovations

Composites Widen Footprint in the Sporting Goods Domain

Sustained Increase in Use of Composites in Rackets

Sophisticated Hockey Sticks with Composites

Growing Adoption in Bicycles

Uptrend in Bicycle Demand Favors Adoption

World Bicycles Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Production by Region

Leading Countries Bicycle Penetration Rate as a Percentage of

Total Population (2019)

Global High-End Bicycles Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenue by Region

Enhancing Image of Cycling as Eco-Friendly Personal Mobility

Solution

Spike in Demand for E-Bikes

World e-Bike Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by e-Bike Type for City, Touring, Mountain, Folding, and

Others

World e-Bike Market (2019): Penetration Rate (in %) for Select

Countries/Region

Golf Sticks: Key Consumer Segment

Wood Plastic Composites Gain Traction

Biodegradable Composites Seek Role

Banana Fiber Composites

Opportunities in Snow Skis & Snowboard Applications

Composites for Sophisticated Surfboards

Rising Demand for Fishing Gear Favors Growth

Health & Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Drive

Adoption of Fishing Equipment

Improvements in Recycling Methods

Issues & Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Carbon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Fiber Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Fiber Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Fiber Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Golf

Stick by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Golf Stick by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Golf Stick by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Bicycle by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Bicycle by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rackets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Rackets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Rackets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hockey Stick by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hockey Stick by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hockey Stick by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skis &

Snowboards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Skis & Snowboards by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Skis & Snowboards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sports Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon,

Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets,

Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon,

Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sports Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon,

Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sports Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon,

Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sports Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon,

Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sports Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon,

Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sports Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon,

Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon,

Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sports Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon, Glass

and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets,

Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon,

Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Sports Composites by Fiber

Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon,

Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Sports Composites by

Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass

and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Composites

by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Composites by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick,

Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Composites

by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick,

Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &

Snowboards and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sports Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Composites by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Composites

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Composites by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other

Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Composites

by Fiber Type - Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Composites by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbon, Glass and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Composites by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle,

Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Composites

by Application - Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick,

Skis & Snowboards and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis &



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799707/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________