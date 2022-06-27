Worldwide Automated Parking Systems Market [2022-2028] - Projected to reach Worth USD 3221 Million | Business Overview, Current Industry Trends, Supply and Demand Analysis, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Forecast | Industry Research

Pune, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size was estimated at USD 2415.00 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3221.00 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

Automated Parking Systems Market Report Overview:

Automated parking systems is a system that automatically parks and enters the space without manual intervention,so that the car can automatically park in the correct parking space.The system includes an environmental data acquisition system,a central processing unit and a vehicle strategy control system.



Major Companies Competing in the Automated Parking Systems Market are:

ShinMaywa

IHI Parking System

MHI Parking

XIZI Parking System

Wuyang Parking

Tongbao Parking Equipment

Huaxing intelligent parking

Nissei Build Kogyo

Yeefung Industry Equipment

CIMC Tianda

Wohr

AJ Dongyang Menics

Dayang Parking

Klaus Multiparking

Maoyuan Parking Equipment

Lödige Industries

PARI

RR Parkon

Tada

Sieger Parking

Global Automated Parking Systems Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), manufacturers, Type, and Application.

On the basis of Product Type:

Rotary Carousel

Speedy Parking

Multi Parking

Optima Parking

Other

On the basis of the End Users/Applications:

Commercial

Residential

Government

Geographically, the Major Regions Covered in Automated Parking Systems Market Report Are:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What Automated Parking Systems Market Report Is Going to Offers:

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET

Automated Parking Systems Market Report Provides Answers to the Following Key Questions:

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Chapter Outline -

Chapter 1 mainly introduces the statistical scope of the report, market division standards, and market research methods.

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of different market segments (by region, product type, application, etc.), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the Automated Parking Systems Market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 3 makes a detailed analysis of the Market's Competitive Landscape of the market and provides the market share, capacity, output, price, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information of the main manufacturers in the market.

Chapter 4 is the analysis of the whole market industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry, as well as Porter's five forces analysis.

Chapter 5 introduces the latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 6 provides the analysis of various market segments according to product types, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the Automated Parking Systems market in different market segments.

Chapter 7 provides the analysis of various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the Automated Parking Systems market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 8 provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 9 introduces the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales revenue, sales volume, price, gross profit margin, market share, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 10 provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next five years.

Chapter 11 provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment (product type and application) in the next five years.

Chapter 12 is the main points and conclusions of the report.

