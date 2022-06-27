Bionomics Limited to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Mental Health Conference

ADELAIDE, Australia, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited BNOXBNO)) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that Dr. Errol De Souza, Executive Chairman of Bionomics, will participate in a fireside chat at the First Annual H.C. Wainwright Mental Health Conference taking place virtually and in-person in New York on June 27, 2022.
An audio webcast link for the event, when available, will be posted to Bionomics' website in the Investors-Events and Presentations section.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
|Investor Relations
Mr. Connor Bernstein
Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development
+1 (650) 524-5143
cbernstein@bionomics.com.au
|Investor Relations
Kevin Gardner
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
About Bionomics Limited
Bionomics (BNOBNOX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious CNS disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer's disease and other central nervous system conditions.
