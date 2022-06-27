Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Report 2022 and Company Profiles: Focus on BASF, Corteva, Evonik Industries, Nouryon, Nufarm, Solvay and Nutrien

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Adjuvants Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural adjuvants market is expected to grow from $3,298.6 million in the year 2021 to $4,786.5 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2022 to 2027.

The growth in the global agricultural adjuvants market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for adjuvants in precision farming and the growing need to limit pesticide waste.

The agricultural adjuvants market is in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop green agricultural adjuvants-based products, which are expected to increase due to the shift in consumer preference for organic food consumption.

Increasing investments in R&D of agricultural adjuvants is one of the major opportunities in the global agricultural adjuvants market. Moreover, the functions of agricultural adjuvants such as spreaders, stickers, thickening agents, compatibility agents, buffers/acidifiers, drift control agents, and antifoam agents are attracting farmers and applied to various crop types including cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & vegetables crops.

Impact

With an increased crop protection chemicals and the growing need to limit pesticide waste creating the market opportunity for agricultural adjuvants manufacturers. As adjuvants enhance the efficacy of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, farmers are adopting adjuvant technology in their farming practices. Also, Europe focuses on green agricultural adjuvants, and the shift to eco-friendly, sustainable green products brings significant sales and financing opportunities to the Europe market.

Furthermore, agricultural adjuvants consume in fertilizers and Plant Growth Regulators (PGR) in developed countries. Likewise, enormously precision farming techniques use the adjuvants in farming drive the agricultural adjuvants market during 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation



By Application (Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, Others): The global agricultural adjuvants market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by herbicide applications. This is due to, agricultural adjuvants improve the performance of herbicides, including better mixing and handling, increased effectiveness and safety, better distribution, and drift reduction in farms.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Demand drivers for the agricultural adjuvants market:

Increasing Crop Protection Chemicals Utilization in Farming

Demand for Agricultural Adjuvants in Precision Farming

Growing Need to Limit Pesticide Waste

Rising Demand for Agricultural Adjuvants to Improve Yield

The market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

Stringent Regulations on the Manufacture of Agricultural Adjuvants

Environmental Concerns Related to Petroleum Oil-Based Adjuvants

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The top segment players which are leading include agricultural adjuvants public companies, that capture around 60% of the presence in the market. Private players in agricultural adjuvants industries account for approximately 40% of the presence in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Public Companies

BASF SE

Corteva

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

Nufarm Ltd.

Solvay

Wilbur-Ellis Company Llc

Nutrien Ltd.

Company Type 2: Private Companies

Adjuvants Plus Inc.

Brandt, Inc.

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Innvictis Crop Care Llc

KALO

J.M. Huber Corporation

Precision Laboratories, LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

2 Application

2.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market (by Application)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Agricultural Adjuvants Market (by Application)

2.3 Agricultural Adjuvants Market (by Crop Type)

2.4 Demand Analysis of Agricultural Adjuvants Market (by Crop Type)

3 Products

3.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market (by Function)

3.2 Demand Analysis of Agricultural Adjuvants Market (by Function)

3.3 Agricultural Adjuvants Market (by Formulation)

3.4 Demand Analysis of Agricultural Adjuvants Market (by Formulation)

3.5 Value Chain Analysis: Agricultural Adjuvants Market

3.6 Patent Analysis

4 Region

5 Markets Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

