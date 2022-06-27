With 23.5% CAGR, Loyalty Management Market Worth USD 24.44 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global loyalty management market size is predicted to hit USD 24.44 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. Loyalty management software help businesses and merchants in customer retention by analyzing their purchase patterns and historical data. They help in the wealth generation, sales, and growth of businesses across the entertainment, media, retail, and other industries. The rising demand for personalized solutions is likely to be a key factor flourishing the market growth. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, "Loyalty Management Market, 2022-2029". The market size stood at USD 4.54 in 2021 and USD 5.57 billion in 2022.
Key Industry Development-
June 2021: Antavo Limited extended its partnership with Axciom and MullenLowe Profero to offer loyalty programs to its clients.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/loyalty-management-market-101166
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022 to 2029
|Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR
|23.5%
|2029 Value Projection
|USD 24.44 billion
|Base Year
|2021
|Loyalty Management Market Size in 2021
|USD 4.54 billion
|Historical Data for
|2018 to 2020
|No. of Pages
|150
|Segments covered
|Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-user and Geography
|Loyalty Management Market Growth Drivers
|Growing Customer Preference for Personalized Solutions to Push Market Growth
|Stringent Government Regulations May Affect the Adoption of Loyalty Programs
The dynamic alteration in consumer behavior has significantly aided the market's development. A huge shift toward online shopping due to movement restrictions and strict lockdowns amplified the demand for the software. Many businesses switched to online sales to cater to the altering market dynamics. The market is likely to witness monumental growth in the coming years.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/loyalty-management-market-101166
Drivers & Restraints-
Rising Consumer Demand for Personalized Solutions to Fuel Market Expansion
Loyalty and customer experience are intricately tied to each other. The incorporation of advanced technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, further amplifies the accuracy of loyalty management software. Their rising adoption to improve the processes is expected to fuel the global loyalty management market growth.
Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized solutions is likely to strengthen the market development in the coming years. To improve consumer experience, companies are implementing customized and personalized features to attract and retain customers. For instance, Flooid Hub partnered with HTK Limited in October 2020 to deliver a tailored incentive system for digital and in-store retail.
However, strict government laws may hinder the market expansion during the forecast period.
Report Coverage-
- It showcases a meticulous study of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- It embraces the information on crucial drivers and restraints of the market's expansion.
- It provides a thorough analysis of growth rate and market size across regional and global markets.
- It offers insights into the latest industry developments.
- It includes a detailed description and analysis of various segments of the market.
Segments-
Software Segment to Gain Remarkable Growth Due to Rising Demand for Customized Programs
Based on component, the market is bifurcated into services and software. The rising demand for personalized and customized programs is predicted to favor the software segment's growth in the coming years.
Cloud Segment to Witness Strong Growth Due to Affordable Program Designing Solutions
On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The rising deployment of cloud-based services due to affordable program designing solutions is anticipated to bolster the segment's development.
Large Enterprises Segment to Dominate Due to High Emphasis on Customer Retention
On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The escalating purchase frequency and large client bases are predicted to fuel large enterprise segment's growth.
Retail Segment to Showcase Immense Growth Due to Rising Competition
On the basis of end-use, the market is fragmented into media & entertainment, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, transportation, IT & telecommunications, BFSI, and others. The rising competition in the retail industry due to increasing purchase frequency is predicted to favor the retail segment's growth.
Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/loyalty-management-market-101166
|Loyalty Management Market Segments
|By Component
|By Deployment
|By Enterprise Size
|By End-Use Industry
Regional Insights-
North America to Bestride Global Market Due to Surging Software Adoption
North America is predicted to garner the highest growth in the global loyalty management market share. The surging adoption of advanced software across the retail industry is a key factor driving market expansion in North America.
Asia Pacific is projected to garner swift growth due to the rising emphasis of organizations and merchants in enhancing customer experience. China is predicted to lead the region's market growth.
List of Key Market Players-
- Antavo Limited (U.K.)
- Capillary Technologies (India)
- Bond Brand Loyalty (Canada)
- Comarch SA (Poland)
- Epsilon Data Management, LLC (U.S.)
- IBM Corporation (U.S.)
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.)
- Target Brands, Inc. (U.S.)
- TIBCO Software, Inc. (U.S.)
- VeriPark (U.K.)
Quick Buy – Loyalty Management Market Research Report
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101166
Major Table of Contents:
- Global Loyalty Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029
- Key Findings
- By Component (USD)
- Software
- Services
- By Deployment (USD)
- On premise
- Cloud
- By Enterprise Size (USD)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
- By End-User (USD)
- BFSI
- IT & telecom
- Transportation
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
- By Region (USD)
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- North America Loyalty Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029
- Key Findings
- By Component (USD)
- Software
- Services
- By Deployment (USD)
- On premise
- Cloud
- By Enterprise Size (USD)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
- By End-User (USD)
- BFSI
- IT & telecom
- Transportation
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
- By Country (USD)
- United States
- By End-User
- Canada
- By End-User
- United States
- Latin America Loyalty Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029
- Key Findings
- By Component (USD)
- Software
- Services
- By Deployment (USD)
- On premise
- Cloud
- By Enterprise Size (USD)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
- By End-User (USD)
- BFSI
- IT & telecom
- Transportation
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
- By Country (USD)
- Brazil
- By End-User
- Mexico
- By End-User
- Rest of Latin America
- Brazil
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.