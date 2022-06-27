Crushers Market to Garner USD 2699.2 Million Revenue by 2030 at 5.10% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crushers Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Crushers Market Information by Product Type, Application, Region - Forecast till 2030", the market is estimated to grow at a 5.10% CAGR to reach USD 2699.2 Million by 2030

Market Scope:

In the past two decades, the crushing and grinding needs of industries such as mining, construction, processing, and demolition have changed drastically. Previously, crushers were primarily stationary equipment used to convert coarse materials into finer materials and then pass them on to tertiary crushing equipment. As crushing equipment is the principal cause of increased energy consumption in these industries, crushing equipment-using industries are working on reducing costs, improving production, and becoming more energy-efficient.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size 2030: USD 2699.2 Million CAGR 5.10% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing construction industry and an increase in mining operations The demand for minerals and other geological materials

Competitive Dynamics:

The global market for crushers is somewhat competitive, with a moderate number of participants. It is projected that the global players will enhance their market positions by offering loyalty programs and competitive prices. On the global market for impact crushers, numerous small-scale players are present. To grow their global presence and boost their market share, the competitors are anticipated to utilize a variety of techniques. Focus on product quality, cost-effectiveness, expansion, strategic partnerships, and cooperation with manufacturing businesses are among the primary strategies pursued by the players. The global impact crusher market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of market participants. The worldwide impact crusher market presents lucrative potential for new entrants, which will increase product offerings' competitiveness and lead to a decrease in product prices.

The Key Players in the crushers market include

Metso Corporation (Finland)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Terex Corporation (US)

thyssenKrupp (Germany)

FLSmidth (Denmark)

HARTL CRUSHER (Austria)

IROCK CRUSHERS (US)

McLanahan (US)

Lippmann-Milwaukee, Inc. (US)

Westpro Machinery (Canada)

Komatsu Mining Corp (US)

WIRTGEN GROUP (Germany)

The Weir Group PLC (UK)

Astec Industries, Inc. (US)

Eagle Crusher Company, Inc. (US)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The market for crushers has experienced moderate expansion over the past few years. The need for crushers is anticipated to be fueled by the expansion of the building and mining industries. The increased need for minerals and other geological elements, such as metals, coal, gemstones, chalk, limestone, rock salt, and potash, is a result of the world's accelerating population expansion and economy. The growth in demand for minerals, metals, and other geomaterials is anticipated to contribute to the continued expansion of the mining industry throughout the forecast period, hence boosting the market for crushers. In addition, governments are implementing several reforms and regulations to improve their infrastructure and real estate industries, which contributes to the expansion of the construction industry and the market for crushers.

Market Limitations:

However, volatile raw material prices could impede the market's expansion. The market growth is hindered by factors such as the impact crusher's tiny feed area at the rotor's center, its susceptibility to damage from tramp material in the feed, and its expensive maintenance needs.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has severely hampered worldwide mining and construction operations, as the sector faces a serious scarcity of labor and capital. Such occurrences are anticipated to affect the global demand for equipment in various industries, as businesses are anticipated to avoid or postpone purchasing choices throughout the year. Over the next two years, it is anticipated that the mining and construction industries would embrace a greater degree of automation to minimize their reliance on human labor.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The segment of jaw crushers held the greatest proportion of the global crushers market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the projected period. These are heavy-duty machinery that are predominantly employed in large-scale construction. They are commonly employed in applications involving heavy-duty crushing.

By Application

Due to the numerous construction projects in developing nations, the construction industry represented the greatest proportion of the worldwide crushers market. The global demand for crushing equipment is influenced by an increase in real estate investments and the construction of commercial buildings in all regions.

Regional Analysis:

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the worldwide crushers market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific will continue dominance until 2024. This may be ascribed to rising mineral resource extraction and constant technical innovation, which is anticipated to propel the market for jaw crushers in the region. In addition, growing government efforts and investments in transportation infrastructure, as well as an increase in construction and infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific, are predicted to drive the market for jaw crushers in the region. The market for crushers is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of the construction industry and the improvement of the region's economic conditions. In addition, industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan are anticipated to considerably contribute to the market's growth. During the projected period, the expansion of the construction industry in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase the need for crushers in the region.

Due to the presence of well-established and technologically proficient manufacturers in the region, North America led the global jaw crushers market and had a significant share. The United States is the most important market in North America due to the country's significant demand for jaw crushers. Developed nations, such as the United States and Europe, are mature markets for impact crushers due to the increasing demand for increased crushing strength against abrasive materials.

In the Middle East and Africa, demand for jaw crushers is on the rise due to expanding infrastructure development and a greater emphasis on mining and quarrying.

