World Gummy Vitamins Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Herbaland, Bettera Brands, Nature's Bounty, Softigel, Nature's Way Products and Ferrara Candy

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gummy vitamins market is expected to grow from $5.84 billion in 2021 to $6.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The gummy vitamins market is expected to grow by $9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



North America was the largest region in the gummy vitamins market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gummy vitamins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing undernourished population is significantly contributing to the growth of the gummy vitamins market. Gummy vitamins are being used as a nutritional source to meet the nutritional demand and can offer health benefits to the undernourished population. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the global prevalence of undernourishment reached around 9.9% in 2020 with 768 million people, an increase of 8.4% from 2019. Therefore, growth in the undernourished population is expected to propel the growth of the gummy vitamins market over the coming years.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the gummy vitamins market. Major companies operating in the gummy vitamins sector are focused on innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2021, Vitamin Angels, a UK-based start-up launched 3D-printed, high-impact, personalized gummy vitamins for kids.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider gummy vitamins market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The gummy vitamins market section of the report gives context. It compares the gummy vitamins market with other segments of the gummy vitamins market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, gummy vitamins indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Gummy Vitamins Market Characteristics



3. Gummy Vitamins Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Gummy Vitamins



5. Gummy Vitamins Market Size And Growth



6. Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Gummy Vitamins Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Single Vitamin

Multi Vitamin

Probiotics

6.2. Global Gummy Vitamins Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Plant

Animal

6.3. Global Gummy Vitamins Market, Segmentation By End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Adult

Children

6.4. Global Gummy Vitamins Market, Segmentation By Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hypermarket And Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online sales Channel

Other Sales Channels

7. Gummy Vitamins Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Gummy Vitamins Market



9. Gummy Vitamins Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Company Profiles

Church & Dwight

Life Science Nutritionals

Bettera Brands

Nature's Way Products

Unilever

Herbaland

Hero Nutritionals

Bayer

Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc.

Nature's Bounty

Softigel

Makers Nutrition

Nutra Solutions

Ferrara Candy

Zanon Lifesciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8osy4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900