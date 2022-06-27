New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GameFi Market: Segmented: By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By End-Use Industry, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288831/?utm_source=GNW

It refers to the gamification of financial systems in order to generate profit from play-to-earn cryptocurrency games. GameFi video game initiatives are designed on the distributed ledger of the blockchain, allowing players to enjoy verified ownership of virtual items in the game. Unlike traditional gaming, where users play to win, GameFi programs encourage users to play to earn. Early Minecraft servers coupled with Bitcoin, Gambit.com, online games like Bombermine, and peer-to-peer systems where gamers monetize their online activities are all examples of the GameFi concept.



Market Highlights

GameFi (GAFI) Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 23.7% in 2031.



The widespread use of cellphones, for example, has substantially improved the possibilities for GameFication. Furthermore, as customers and employees migrate from desktop computers to mobile phones and internet devices, banks have a useful platform to draw consumer interest and enhance conversion/usage. Furthermore, the platform's integration with social networking sites has enabled users to share their experiences with friends, acquaintances, and coworkers, broadening the platform's reach and effectiveness.



Global GameFi (GAFI) Market: Segments

Cloud segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



On the basis of Deployment Mode, the global GameFi (GAFI) Market is fragmented into On-Premises, and Cloud. During the forecast period, the cloud segment is expected to create the most revenue. This is due to the growing demand among SMEs for safe and trustworthy solutions. Furthermore, most businesses are expected to leverage cloud-based GameFication technology to develop collaborative user experiences.



Telecom segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global GameFi (GAFI) Market is classified on the basis of End-Use Industry into Banking, Retail, Government, Education, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, and Others. During the projection period, the telecom segment is expected to develop at the quickest CAGR. This is due to an increase in the number of subscribers who have had consistent experiences. Customers have become more aware of and willing to use several services, so businesses must include GameFication into their business strategies.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing applications and adoption of the GameFi (GAFI) in the healthcare



The widespread use of cellphones has dramatically expanded GameFication's possibilities. People are known to check their phones more than 80 times every day on average. Furthermore, as customers and employees migrate from desktop computers to mobile phones and internet devices, banks have a useful platform to draw consumer interest and enhance conversion/usage.



Benefit of Social Networking Sites to Connect



Users can now share their experiences with friends, acquaintances, and coworkers thanks to the platform's integration with social networking sites. Another advantage is that mobile apps allow marketers to conduct surveys, even if they are only one question long, collecting firsthand data from their target population and tailoring their efforts accordingly.



Restraint

Number of Issues with Output and Design Considerations



Designing in GameFication is an important part of achieving the intended outcome. Designers, on the other hand, have been accused of failing to create unique and sophisticated designs that are tailored to the demands of each company. This could make it more difficult for the market to embrace remedies. Even if a solution is created for a specific industry, it will not generate the intended outcomes for other audiences, making development challenges. As a result, to get the desired effect, a properly developed design with good implementation is required; otherwise, the result will be jeopardized, and the market will grow slowly.



Global GameFi (GAFI) Market: Key Players

Microsoft

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



SAP

Verint

Aon

Centrical

MPS Interactive Systems

LevelEleven

Axonify Inc.

GameFier

IActionable

Xoxoday

Tango Card

Callidus Software Inc.

Other Prominent Players



Global GameFi (GAFI) Market: Regions

Global GameFi (GAFI) Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the worldwide GameFi market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the region's significant adoption of customer-based and enterprise-based solutions. Furthermore, developed countries are using GameFication technologies to better their marketing efforts by improving advertising, consumer contact, branding, and sales. Furthermore, the quick expansion of the GameFication market has been assisted by the growing popularity of cloud-based GameFied solutions among businesses, owing to their low deployment costs.



Impact of COVID-19 on GameFi (GAFI) Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global economy and supply system. Large organizations have been forced to make significant and time-sensitive strategic decisions as a result of the outbreak. Employees in practically every industry have chosen to work from home. For management and workers, maintaining a constant link with the remote site is a huge challenge. Furthermore, the spread of the virus is instilling dread in the population, and the financial crisis is placing a strain on employees. Organizations are currently concentrating on improving employee morale and motivating employees to complete assigned duties. GameFication software can assist companies to encourage their employees during times of crisis. The program assists team members in creating a cohesive environment, allowing them to achieve their objectives more rapidly.



Global GameFi (GAFI) Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Global GameFi (GAFI) Market report also contains analysis on:



GameFi (GAFI) Market Segments:



By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-Use Industry

Banking

Retail

Government

Education

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Others

GameFi (GAFI) Market Dynamics

GameFi (GAFI) Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

GameFi (GAFI) Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2021 USD 8.9 billion

Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 74.2 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2031

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage



Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End-Use Industry, and Region

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Microsoft, SAP, Verint, Aon, Centrical, MPS Interactive Systems, LevelEleven, Axonify Inc., GameFier, IActionable, Xoxoday, Tango Card, Callidus Software Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

