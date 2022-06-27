Payment Security Solutions and Services Global Market Outlook Report 2022-2026 - Rising Number of Fraudulent Activities and Growing Online Transactions

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Security Solutions and Services: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A rising number of fraudulent activities and accelerated growth on online transactions will boost the demand for the implementation of payment security solutions and services across end-use industries.



As the payment landscape advances, requirements for advanced global payment solutions enable merchants to reach new consumers, improve checkout conversions and provide frictionless experience, but technical disturbances and difficulties in the integration of new and existing security solutions into businesses are hampering market growth.



An increase in investments by financial institutions and banks to modernize their payment systems, the rising number of real-time payments with quick turnarounds, the growing need for accessibility from multiple channels, and higher security and risk management protocol are some of the major factors driving the growth of the payment security market. The integration of advanced technology with digital payment systems such as biometric technology and retina scanning, however, has fueled the adoption of payment security solutions and their associated platforms on a global basis In this report, the payment security market has been segmented by component, platform type, organization size, end-use industry, and region.



The report provides an overview of the global market for payment security and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, platform type, organization size, end-use industry, and region.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.



The Report Includes

An overview of the global market for payment security solutions and services

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Information on 3-D Secure (3DS) and payment card industry (PCI) compliance and description of the most relevant research and development activities of the industry

Highlights of the market potential for payment security by component, platform type, organization size, end-use industry, and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including BAE Systems, Broadcom Inc., PayPal Holdings, Thales Group and Mastercard



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

Value Chain Analysis

Component Provider

Platform Types

End-Use Industry Implementation of Payment Security

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Pestel (Political, Economic, Sociocultural, Technological, Environmental, Legal) Analysis

Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19

Use Case Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Solutions

Encryption

Tokenization

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Services

Integration Services

Support Services

Consulting Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Platform Type

Mobile-Based Payment Security

Web-Based Payment Security

Point-Of-Sale-Based Payment Security Solutions

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Utilities

Education

Information Technology and Telecommunication

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Market Ranking Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

BAE Systems

Bluefin Payment Systems

Broadcom

Elavon Inc.

Futurex

Fiserv Inc.

Ingenico

Mastercard

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Stripe

Shift4

Secure Payment Systems

TNS Inc.

Thales Group

Verifone Inc.

