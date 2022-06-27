HUTCHMED to Announce 2022 Half-Year Financial Results

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED") (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 12:00 noon British Summer Time (BST) / 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).
Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.
The conference call and audio webcast will take place at 8:00 am EDT / 1:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm HKT on Monday, August 1, 2022 and will be webcast live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/event/. The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,600 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of over 1,700 in oncology/immunology. Since inception it has advanced 12 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
CONTACTS
|Investor Enquiries
|Mark Lee, Senior Vice President
|+852 2121 8200
|Annie Cheng, Vice President
|+1 (973) 567 3786
|Media Enquiries
|Americas– Brad Miles,
Solebury Trout
|+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com
|Europe– Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw,
FTI Consulting
|+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com
|Asia– Zhou Yi,
Brunswick
|+852 9783 6894 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com
|Nominated Advisor
|Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley,
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited
|+44 (20) 7886 2500
