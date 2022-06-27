Global Aftermarket Car Telematics Market Report 2022: Latest Trends and Business Opportunities - Shipments are Expected to Reach 44.3 Million Units in 2026, from 26.6 Million Units in 2021

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aftermarket Car Telematics - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
What are the latest trends and business opportunities for aftermarket car telematics? The publisher estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached 26.6 million units worldwide in 2021.
Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.7 percent, shipments are expected to reach 44.3 million units in 2026. The aftermarket car telematics applications covered in the report include stolen vehicle tracking, roadside assistance, vehicle diagnostics, Wi-Fi hotspot and various convenience applications.
Highlights from the Report
- Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.
- Comprehensive overview of the aftermarket car telematics value chain and key applications.
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
- New profiles of 98 aftermarket car telematics solution providers.
- Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.
- New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.
- Market forecasts by region lasting until 2026.
The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry. After many years of development and false starts, car telematics has gained momentum and virtually all of the world's leading carmakers have launched mass-market services in key regions. The OEM initiatives can be seen as competition for aftermarket solutions, but there is still a growing demand for different forms of aftermarket car telematics services. Aftermarket telematics still has a dominant position on the market in many parts of the world.
Several categories of aftermarket car telematics applications have become popular including roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, usage-based insurance, dealer and inventory management, Wi-Fi hotspot as well as convenience applications targeting consumers.
The addressable market for aftermarket car telematics solutions is significant. At the end of 2020, there were an estimated 1.3 billion passenger cars and light trucks registered worldwide. Even though aftermarket car telematics services face competition from smartphone-only solutions and OEM solutions, the publisher is of the opinion that the aftermarket car telematics market is in a growth phase. The publisher estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached almost 26.6 million units worldwide in 2021.
Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.7 percent, shipments are expected to reach 44.3 million units in 2026. The number of aftermarket car telematics systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6 percent from 87.4 million in 2021 to 151.6 million worldwide in 2026. The penetration rate will at the same time grow from 6.7 percent in 2021 to 10.4 percent at the end of the forecast period.
The market is still in an early phase with a great diversity of players interacting in a complex value chain that spans multiple industries. The car telematics companies targeting the consumer aftermarket include specialists focusing on this application area only as well as general telematics players that serve a broad range of applications including also for example fleet management for commercial vehicles. The leading aftermarket car telematics solution providers have reached installed bases in the millions.
Examples of leading car telematics solution vendors include Octo Telematics, Targa Telematics, Spireon, Procon Analytics, Ituran, SareKon, Mojio, CalAmp (LoJack), Viasat Group and Vodafone Automotive. The most common go to-market strategy is to partner with insurance companies, dealers, OEMs, MNOs and vehicle finance companies. Leading companies delivering telematics hardware and related services to the aftermarket car telematics market include Danlaw, Xirgo Technologies, Gosuncn, Munic, Queclink and Teltonika.
Stolen vehicle recovery and security-related telematics applications are mature aftermarket car telematics applications whereas other direct-to-consumer car telematics solutions have more recently started to emerge. Regional market conditions such as a high level of vehicle crime influence the demand for stolen vehicle tracking and have made SVT solutions popular in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, China, Israel, Russia and South Africa. The levels of vehicle thefts have gone up during the past couple of years.
Direct-to-consumer car telematics offerings are available to a varying degree in many regions by companies such as Bounice, CarLock and Autobrain. Many direct-to-consumer car telematics providers have broadened their product portfolios to include additional telematics application areas such as fleet management as well as powering B2B2C telematics services. solutions. he publisher's definition of an aftermarket car telematics solution in this report includes telematics devices created by a company other than the carmakers and are retrofitted into vehicles mainly via OBD-II and blackbox devices based on both cellular/GNSS and RF technology.
The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry. After many years of development and false starts, car telematics has gained momentum and virtually all of the world's leading carmakers have launched mass-market services in key regions. The OEM initiatives can be seen as competition for the aftermarket solutions, but there is still a growing demand for different forms of aftermarket car telematics services.
Aftermarket telematics still has a dominant position on the market in many parts of the world. Several categories of aftermarket car telematics applications have become popular including roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, usage-based insurance, dealer and inventory management, Wi-Fi hotspot as well as convenience applications targeting consumers. The addressable market for aftermarket car telematics solutions is significant.
At the end of 2020, there were an estimated 1.3 billion passenger cars and light trucks registered worldwide. Even though aftermarket car telematics services face competition from smartphone-only solutions and OEM solutions, the publisher is of the opinion that the aftermarket car telematics market is in a growth phase.
Key Topics Covered:
Aftermarket telematics infrastructure
- Vehicle segment
- Tracking segment
- Network segment
- Service segment
Aftermarket car telematics applications
- eCall and roadside assistance
- Stolen vehicle tracking
- Motor insurance telematics
- Dealer lot management
- Vehicle finance telematics
- Remote control and convenience services
- Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance
- Electronic toll collection and congestion charging
- Wi-Fi hotspot
- Vehicle emission monitoring
Market trends and conclusions
- Continued broadening of the aftermarket car telematics concept is expected
- Privacy concerns are softening
- Aftermarket SVT/SVR services compete with OEM services in many countries
- Usage-based insurance to remain an aftermarket service in most countries
- Insurance companies insource telematics activities in many markets
- Smartphone-based telematics solutions compete with aftermarket telematics
- CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care
- Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers
- Car telematics service providers to use a wide ecosystem of partners
- Aftermarket telematics can help OEMs manage network shutdowns
- New IoT Technologies to simplify aftermarket car telematics services
CalAmp (LoJack International)
- Connected Cars
- Continental
- Harman
- IMS (Trak Global Group)
- Ituran
- Mojio
- Motix Connected
- Octo Telematics
- PowerFleet
- Scope Technology
- Springworks International
- Targa Telematics
- Teletrac Navman Automotive
- Verizon
- Viasat Group
- Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive
Providers of SVT/SVR and related services
- Autoconnex
- Autolocator
- Cesar Satellite
- StarLine
- Coyote (Traqueur)
- FairConnect
- Ingenie Business
- Sherlog Technology
- BrickHouse Security
- Certified Tracking Solutions
- Cox Automotive and Cox2M
- Guidepoint Systems
- Ikon Technologies
- IMETRIK Global
- MasTrack
- PassTime GPS
- Procon Analytics
- SareKon
- Skypatrol
- Spireon
- SVR Tracking
- Autotrac
- Car Security (LoJack Argentina)
- CEABS
- Maxtrack
- Omnilink
- Positron (Stoneridge)
- Active Telematics
- Katsana
- TPL Trakker
- ACM Track
- Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)
- Ctrack South Africa
- Cartrack (Karooooo)
- Digicell
- MiX Telematics
- Netstar
- Tracker Connect
Consumer telematics solution providers
- Air
- AutoSense
- Grupo Next
- Net4Things
- Protectus Technologies (CarLock)
- Paydrive
- The Plan B Company
- Ryd (Thinxnet)
- AccuTracking
- Autobrain
- Autonet Mobile
- Agnik (Vyncs)
- LandAirSea
- Linxup (MOTOsafety)
- Modus
- Tail Light (Bouncie)
- Voyomotive
- Zubie
- Comodif
- Beijing Yesway Information Technology
- CarIQ
- Minda iConnect (Carot India)
- PATEO
- SenSight Technologies (AutoWiz)
- Jooycar
Technology vendors
- Danlaw
- Gosuncn WeLink
- Jimi (Concox)
- Meitrack
- Meta System
- Munic
- Neoway
- PFK Electronics
- Positioning Universal
- Quartix
- Queclink Wireless Solutions
- Questar Auto Technologies
- Redtail Telematics
- Sinocastel
- Teltonika
- Trakm8
- ThinkRace
- Xirgo Technologies (Sensata)
