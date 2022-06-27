Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Markets and Pipeline Analysis Report 2022-2028 Featuring Major Players - Curium , ITM Isotopen, MTTI, Novartis, Point Biopharma, Telix Pharma, & Y-Mabs Therapeutics

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Global Market and Pipeline Analysis - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Global Market and Pipeline Analysis - Forecast to 2028" gives comprehensive insights on the various Lu-177 based drugs being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer, NETs, Lung cancer, solid tumors and other conditions.
The report covers marketed product details and also drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical). The pipeline focuses on Lu-177 labeled monoclonal antibodies and peptides for various indications that are in clinical trials, and FDA and CE-approved products.
The report covers the patient population, treatment cost, total addressable market and penetration analysis for GEP-NET and Prostate cancer. It covers a list of nuclear reactors that have the potential to produce Lu-177 both medium and high flux reactors with their locations all over the world. It also focuses on supply chain analysis and market dynamics (DROT) of Lu-177.
This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stakeholders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the Lu-177 global market.
The report also provides strategic insights on some of the molecules which will eventually be launched in the next few years.
Market Analysis
- In market analysis section, global GEP-NET and Prostate cancer market are indicated along with the Lu-177 therapy market size, eligible patients pool, total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity and demand for Lu-177 isotope is forecasted from 2019 to 2026.
- Lu-177 players and their production capacities
- Lu-177 market dynamics.
- Lu-177 related deals analysis.
- Global, N.A., Europe, APAC and RoW prevalence rates (GEP-NET & Prostate cancer).
Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis based molecule type
- Pipeline Analysis based on indications
- Pipeline analysis based on targets
- Monoclonal Antibodies labeled pipeline analysis
- Peptide labeled pipeline analysis
- Pipeline analysis based on leading players & their molecule analysis
Key Players Analysis
- The key player's analysis section provides an in-depth understanding of various companies working on Lu-177 and their pipelines with development phase as well as understanding partnering strategies such as deals entered by the company.
- Global key players overview
- Global key players Pipeline data (discovery, pre-clinical & clinical development)
- Global key players deal (collaborations, partnership, licensing agreements, grants, funding etc.)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Description
2. Introduction
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics (DROT)
5. Supply Chain Analysis
- Direct
- Indirect
6. Supply Chain Updates
- Major Suppliers
- U.S. DMF Filing Details
7. Lu-177 Annual Estimated Production Capacity In Ci (Selected Reactors)
8. Production Cost Of Direct/Indirect Method
9. Deals
- Agreement
- Partnership
- Collaboration
10. Market Data
- TAM and Penetration - GEP-NET (Region)
- TAM -Prostate Cancer (Region)
11. Assumptions
12. Pipeline Analysis
- Development Stage
- Indications
- Targets
- Major Players
- Molecule Type
13. RIT Based Pipeline Analysis
- By Phase
- By Indication
- By Target
- Pipeline Analysis
- Clinical trial update on Phase 3 and Phase 2b molecules
14. PRRT Based Pipeline Analysis
- By Phase
- By Indication
- By Target
- Pipeline Analysis
- Clinical trial update on Phase 3
15. Major Players
- Curium SAS
- ITM Isotopen Ag
- Molecular Targeting Technologies Inc. (MTTI)
- Novartis AG
- Point Biopharma Global, Inc.
- Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Y-Mabs Therapeutics, Inc.
16. Medium Flux Reactor and Location
17. High Flux Reactor and Location
18. References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nyq8s
