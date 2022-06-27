Luxury Travel Market Size by 2022-2027: Growth Strategy, Competitive Landscape, Upcoming Trends, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Challenges, Opportunities, Drivers, Types, Applications

Pune, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There's no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller's wish list. However, today's luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don't just want to see – they want to participate.

The global Luxury Travel market size is projected to reach USD 36010 million by 2027, from USD 20820 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Customized and Private Vacation

Adventure and Safari

Cruise/Ship Expedition

Small Group Journey

Celebration and Special Event

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Asia-Pacific is the largest Luxury Travel market with about 33% market share. Europe is a follower, accounting for about 30% market share.

Leading players of Luxury Travel including: -

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Jet2 Holidays

Cox & Kings Ltd

Lindblad Expeditions

Travcoa

Scott Dunn

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Tauck

Al Tayyar

Backroads

Zicasso

Exodus Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

