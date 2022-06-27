HERE helps automakers reach higher car safety ratings with advanced speed assistance

- HERE helps car manufacturers comply with the latest updates to New Car Assessment Programs (NCAP) in Europe and Australia by combining speed limit information, detailed features of the road network and hazard warning services.
- By enabling car manufacturers to improve their speed assistance system, HERE makes it possible to achieve higher NCAP scores and vehicle star ratings.
- This offering is available for vehicles with and without onboard navigation systems, across all segments, including entry-level vehicles.
Amsterdam & Melbourne – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced its further commitment to improving the safety of road users by helping global car manufacturers reach higher New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) scores with a tailored set of location-based products.
According to the World Bank[1], 1.3 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury. An increase in average speed is directly related both to the likelihood of a crash occurring and to the severity of the consequences of the crash. For example, every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase in the serious crash risk. The death risk for pedestrians hit by car fronts rises rapidly (4.5 times from 50 km/h to 65 km/h). In car-to-car side impacts the fatality risk for car occupants is 85% at 65 km/h.
New Car Assessment Programs are voluntary vehicle safety performance programs that rate the safety of new passenger vehicles sold in their regions. NCAPs award the well-known 'star ratings' based on a vehicle's performance in a variety of tests, including crashes and impacts with pedestrians.
The European and Australian NCAPs have recently updated their protocols to include additional requirements for speed assistance systems to further help avoid crashes. The current star ratings take into account how vehicles are adapting to speed limits including conditional ones (e.g. weather, time, distance, school zones and implicit speed limits). Beginning in 2023, the European and Australian NCAPs will assess if speed assistance systems inform drivers about the features of every road (e.g. curves, roundabouts, junctions, traffic lights and stop signs) and a range of hazardous situations (e.g. traffic jams, construction sites, accidents ahead, stopped vehicle on hard shoulder and objects on road) with sufficient lead time to adapt their speed accordingly. To achieve top scores from 2023 onwards, vehicles with speed assistance systems will also have to operate with data beyond the line of sight and have access to regular map and software updates.
HERE is now offering automakers a set of location-based products and solutions to reach higher NCAP scores, including HERE Navigation Map, HERE ISA Map (Intelligent Speed Assistance), HERE ADAS Map (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and dynamic services. This offering entails features such as conditional speed limit information, highly detailed information on road features and hazard warnings. These products and solutions can be fitted on vehicles with or without navigation, including entry-level vehicles. They enable incremental "over the air" updates as well as map caching designed with a strong emphasis on minimal hardware requirements and data transfer costs.
Vijay Rao, Vice President, Mobility at Frost & Sullivan said, "ADAS plays a very crucial role in reducing accidents and deaths, especially at high speeds. With increased adoption of autopilot and self-driving capabilities for future vehicles, ISA and ADAS functionality will further enhance safety for drivers and passengers. This is a welcome move from HERE Technologies as these functionalities will further aid in the safety of passengers at high speed, reducing the number of road deaths and injuries."
HERE ISA and HERE ADAS products have been awarded the ADAS & Autonomous Product/Service of the Year Award at the 2022 Informa Tech Awards in Detroit, Michigan. HERE ISA Map has been chosen by 9 of the top 10 major automakers and a dozen of their sub-brands to meet European Union (EU) compliance, equipping new passenger and commercial vehicles in the EU with ISA features by July 2022, and all newly registered vehicles by July 2024. HERE data and solutions are onboard 170 million vehicles, with 22 million vehicles utilizing HERE ADAS content. More than 34 million connected vehicles power HERE real-time traffic data, hazard warnings and connected vehicle services.
"HERE products are designed to reduce accidents and fatalities on our roads. They help inform drivers of the correct speed limit at any point in time, taking into account dynamic situations and consequently helping automakers reach higher NCAP scores. As NCAP safety protocols continue to evolve, we will expand our products to include additional features," said Fred Hessabi, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Vice President at HERE Technologies.
Media Contact
Adrianne Montgobert
+49 151 72 11 67 81
adrianne.montgobert@here.com
About HERE Technologies
HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and www.360.here.com.
[[1]] https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/road-traffic-injuries
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.