27 winners receive the 2022 MAP Award for high performance in revenue cycle

CHICAGO, June 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced the 2022 winners of the MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, including four integrated delivery systems, seven hospital systems, six individual hospitals, seven physician practices and three critical access hospitals.
HFMA's MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle recognizes providers that have excelled in meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks (MAP Keys®), implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA's Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, focused their efforts on improving price transparency and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues.
"High-performing revenue cycles design business processes around the consumer's needs," said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "Kudos to all the 2022 MAP Award winners for putting consumers first."
Upon being notified they had received the award, Girish Dighe, system Vice President of Revenue Cycle at OhioHealth said: "OhioHealth is extremely honored to be recognized for this great achievement in the area of our revenue cycle. The dedication of our entire revenue cycle team and support from partners across the system, helped us become a high-performing organization that focuses on improving the health of those we serve."
Winners of the 2022 MAP Award for High Performance include the following organizations:
- Winning integrated delivery systems:
- Dartmouth Health; Lebanon, N.H.
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services; Albuquerque, N.M.
- Saint Francis Health System; Tulsa, Okla.
- SCL Health, now Intermountain Healthcare; Broomfield, Colo.
- Winning hospital systems:
- Adena Health System; Chillicothe, Ohio
- Ballad Health; Johnson City, Tenn.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health; Cincinnati
- Covenant Health; Bangor, Lewiston, Nashua, Maine & N.H.
- OhioHealth; Columbus, Ohio
- Summit Healthcare; Show Low, Ariz.
- ThedaCare; Neenah, Wisc.
- Winning individual hospitals:
- AnMed Health; Anderson, S.C.
- CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System; Texarkana, Texas
- Emerson Hospital; Concord, Mass.
- Genesis HealthCare System; Zanesville, Ohio
- Hackensack Meridian Health - Pascack Valley Medical Center; Westwood, N.J.
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Houston
- Winning critical access hospitals:
- Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital; Lebanon, N.H.
- Henry County Health Center; Mount Pleasant, Iowa
- Van Diest Medical Center; Webster City, Iowa
- Winning physician practices:
- Genesis Physician Services, LLC; Zanesville, Ohio
- Graves-Gilbert Clinic; Bowling Green, Ky.
- Heart and Vascular Care; Cumming, Ga.
- Privia Medical Group; Arlington, Va.
- Seattle Reproductive Medicine; Seattle
- State of Franklin Healthcare Associates; Johnson City, Tenn.
- Virginia Eye Institute; Richmond, Va.
The awards were presented and award recipients celebrated at the HFMA Annual Conference on June 26 in Denver, Colorado.
About HFMA
With more than 87,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of healthcare.
