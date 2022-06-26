SPR Therapeutics Named a Top Workplace

CLEVELAND, June 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. The award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection. Of approximately 1,500 companies invited to participate, SPR was selected as a winner based on the responses from its employees which revealed strong alignment with the direction of the company and appreciation of employees.
SPR Therapeutics developed the SPRINT® PNS system to offer a minimally-invasive, 60-day implant specifically designed to deliver significant and sustained pain relief. The SPRINT PNS System has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain.
"We are honored to receive this award and proud of the culture we have built at SPR," said SPR Therapeutics CEO Maria Bennett. "The record growth we have seen in the commercial adoption of SPRINT would not be possible without everyone at SPR. Our employees are committed, talented professionals that care deeply about the patients we serve. We are focused on expanding our U.S. commercial footprint to offer SPRINT and the opportunity for pain relief to more and more patients and are excited about the expansion of our team while maintaining an empowered and collaborative environment."
About the SPRINT® PNS System
The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely designed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, and is cleared for use up to 60 days. Recognized by leading pain management centers, the breakthrough neuromodulation treatment offers a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.
The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to treat pain in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.
For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit www.SprintPNS.com.
About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.
SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR's Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients' lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.
More information and career opportunities can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com.
Contact:
Michelle McDonald
Vice President – Marketing
mmcdonald@sprtherapeutics.com
844.378.9108
Dave Folkens
Public Relations
dfolkens@sprtherapeutics.com
612.978.6547
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.