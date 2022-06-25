INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (CNVY) Following Agreement to Sell the Company at $10.50 Per Share and Encourages CNVY Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. ("Convey Health") CNVY on behalf of the company's current stockholders.
On June 18, 2021, Convey Health completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock, selling over 11.6 million shares of stock to investors at a price of $14.00 per share. By May 2022, shares of Convey Health's stock had declined in value to approximately $5.00 per share.
On June 21, 2022, Convey Health announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm TPG at a price of $10.50 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, CNVY's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.
The investigation seeks to determine: (i) whether the transaction is fair to Convey Health shareholders; (ii) whether Convey Health shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares; and (iii) whether Convey Health's directors have breached their fiduciary duties to the company's stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to TPG.
Convey Health shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/convey-health/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $100 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.