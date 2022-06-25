Nakamoto Games Entering New Growth Phase

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, June 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nakamoto Games ($NAKA), the token powering the industry's fastest-growing play-to-earn gaming ecosystem, is entering a new growth phase with exciting prospects. On Monday, June 27th, 2022, Nakamoto Games will release the last $NAKA token allocation batch to private sale investors.
The latest release comes ahead of schedule and follows a favorable turnaround in crypto market conditions. It also marks the beginning of a new phase where secondary market investors can confidently back the exciting ecosystem they are building at Nakamoto Games without worrying about private sale exits.
Nakamoto Games is easily the industry's fastest-growing and exciting play-to-earn ecosystem. Within the past seven months, they have released 17 gaming titles and grown their platform from zero to over 110,000 registered users. Nakamoto Games has also recorded impressive progress towards the full release of the NAKAVERSE, a Metaverse environment that unlocks a new level of fun for players on their platform.
The team greatly appreciates the immense support from their high-profile investors and beloved community, which has made these milestones possible. They are also stoked about what lies ahead as they enter this new growth phase with no token distributions. The absence of selling pressure makes it increasingly more straightforward for the rapid gaming releases and platform improvement to accrue value to $NAKA.
Nakamoto Games is already disrupting the play-to-earn gaming landscape and welcomes the chance to do so with developments closely aligned with the interest of their long-term backers. The team is greatly pleased to reach this milestone and eagerly look forward to $NAKA reaching its full potential in the blockchain gaming space.
Social Links
Medium: https://medium.com/@nakamotogames
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NakamotoGames
Media Contact
Company: Nakamoto Games
Contact: Chawalit Rugsasri
Email: play@nakamoto.games
Website: https://nakamoto.games/
SOURCE: Nakamoto Games
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.