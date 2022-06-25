Nakamoto Games Entering New Growth Phase

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, June 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nakamoto Games ($NAKA), the token powering the industry's fastest-growing play-to-earn gaming ecosystem, is entering a new growth phase with exciting prospects. On Monday, June 27th, 2022, Nakamoto Games will release the last $NAKA token allocation batch to private sale investors.

The latest release comes ahead of schedule and follows a favorable turnaround in crypto market conditions. It also marks the beginning of a new phase where secondary market investors can confidently back the exciting ecosystem they are building at Nakamoto Games without worrying about private sale exits.

Nakamoto Games is easily the industry's fastest-growing and exciting play-to-earn ecosystem. Within the past seven months, they have released 17 gaming titles and grown their platform from zero to over 110,000 registered users. Nakamoto Games has also recorded impressive progress towards the full release of the NAKAVERSE, a Metaverse environment that unlocks a new level of fun for players on their platform.

The team greatly appreciates the immense support from their high-profile investors and beloved community, which has made these milestones possible. They are also stoked about what lies ahead as they enter this new growth phase with no token distributions. The absence of selling pressure makes it increasingly more straightforward for the rapid gaming releases and platform improvement to accrue value to $NAKA.

Nakamoto Games is already disrupting the play-to-earn gaming landscape and welcomes the chance to do so with developments closely aligned with the interest of their long-term backers. The team is greatly pleased to reach this milestone and eagerly look forward to $NAKA reaching its full potential in the blockchain gaming space.

