Statement by SBA Administrator Guzman on the U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Washington, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden's cabinet, issued the following statement on today's U.S. Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"Today's Supreme Court ruling turns back the clock on the progress we have made as a nation, jeopardizing the civil liberties of millions of women to make decisions about their health and reproductive care, and creating ripple effects across communities and our economy.

"Every person deserves the opportunity to live up to their full potential - and deciding when to start a family is critically important to preserve that right, particularly for women entrepreneurs pursuing the American dream of business ownership.

"Ensuring women have a chance and a choice to pursue opportunity advances the prosperity and stability of our nation. It is why, under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, equitable access to opportunities is a cornerstone of everything we do at the U.S. Small Business Administration, and why we will remain committed to doing everything we can to support women - including millions of women entrepreneurs - and their right to make critical choices for their families and their economic futures.

We stand with all Americans impacted by today's events and this decision."

