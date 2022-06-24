Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") CNE CNNEF CNEC is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia on June 24, 2022 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Gregory D. Elliott, Francisco Diaz, Juan Argento, Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco and Ariel Merenstein to the Board of Directors; (ii) appointed KPMG LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) re-approved the omnibus long-term incentive plan of the Corporation.
The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Charle Gamba
|91,249,102
|98.7
|%
|1,214,972
|1.3
|%
|Michael Hibberd
|80,583,738
|87.2
|%
|11,886,136
|12.9
|%
|David Winter
|80,719,362
|87.3
|%
|11,750,512
|12.7
|%
|Gregory D. Elliott
|80,769,740
|87.3
|%
|11,700,134
|12.7
|%
|Francisco Diaz
|80,887,656
|87.5
|%
|11,581,218
|12.5
|%
|Juan Argento
|80,634,212
|87.2
|%
|11,835,662
|12.8
|%
|Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco
|79,140,789
|85.6
|%
|13,329,086
|14.4
|%
|Ariel Merenstein
|90,718,187
|98.1
|%
|1,764,542
|1.9
|%
Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2022 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Canacol
Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNEC, respectively.
For more information please contact: Investor Relations South America: +571.621.1747 IR-SA@canacolenergy.com Global: +1.403.561.1648 IR-GLOBAL@canacolenergy.com http://www.canacolenergy.com
