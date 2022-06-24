Washington D.C., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR INELIGIBLE SILURIFORMES PRODUCTS IMPORTED FROM KOREA
WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for Siluriformes products imported by Grand BK Corporation, a Carlstadt, N.J. firm. The products were imported from Korea, a country ineligible to export Siluriformes products to the United States. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.
The frozen, ready to cook Siluriformes stew products were imported on various dates from September 2021 through May 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:
The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported product. Korea is not eligible to import Siluriformes products into the United States.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that consumers may still be in possession of the product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Saehee Park, Sourcing Specialist at Hmart, at 201-636-8000, Ext. 8057 or saehee.park@hmart.com. Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Hyerim (Lydia) Hong, Import Senior Specialist at Hmart, at 201-636-8000, Ext. 8041 or Lydia.hong@hmart.com.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
