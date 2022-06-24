1st Capital Bancorp Announces Chief Credit Officer and Chief Lending Officer

SALINAS, Calif., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company"), FISB, the $1.01 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Jeff Mercer to chief credit officer, effective July 1, 2022.
Prior to being appointed interim chief credit officer, Mr. Mercer served as 1st Capital Bank's deputy chief credit officer. Mr. Mercer's 29-year career in commercial banking includes several leadership positions in both lending and credit operations at Bank of America, Rabbo Bank, and Community West Bank. In addition to his role as president, Jon Ditlevsen will assume the responsibilities and title of chief lending officer.
About 1st Capital Bank
1st Capital Bank's markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, Calif. 93901. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender| SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000
Media Inquiries:
David A. Szafranski
dave.szafranski@1stcapitalbank.com
408.315.0754
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.