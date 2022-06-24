Yotta Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Warrants and Rights, Commencing June 27, 2022

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yotta Acquisition Corporation ("YOTA") announced today that, commencing June 27, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering completed on April 22, 2022 may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock of YOTA, and the warrants and rights included in such units on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq").



The shares of common stock, warrants and rights that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "YOTA," "YOTAW" and "YOTAR," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "YOTAU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, YOTA's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock, warrants and rights.

The units were initially offered by YOTA in an underwritten offering. Chardan acted as sole book-running manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 19, 2022. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004, or by calling (646) 465-9001. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

About Yotta Acquisition Corporation

YOTA is led by founder Hui Chen (CEO). YOTA is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its target operates in, YOTA intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media and other general business industries globally. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such business combination.

YOTA Contact:



Hui Chen

Chief Executive Officer

Yotta Acquisition Corporation

hchen@yottaac.com