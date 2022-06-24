Latin America Data Center Physical Security Market to Hit Investment of $24.1 Million by 2027. Adoption of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security Gaining Momentum – Arizton

Chicago, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [139 Pages Report] According to Arizton latest research report, the Latin America data center physical security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% during 2022-2027. All data center providers prefer multiple layers of safety, and several data centers are implementing five-layer systems due to the increasing demand for colocation services, which is a major driver for the physical security market.
Latin America Data Center Physical Security Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$24.1 MILLION
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$12.7 MILLION
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|11.27%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Product: Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Other Physical Security, Physical Security Layers: Perimeter Security, Building Security, Data Hall Security, and Cabinet Security, End Users: Colocation Data Centers and Enterprise Data Centers
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Rest of Latin America
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
In 2021, the data center market was mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. There are also many cloud-based services providers that are dependent on the construction of facilities by colocation providers to colocate space on a wholesale basis. In terms of hyperscale construction, Apple, Facebook, Google, AWS, and Microsoft are investing billions of dollars in the market every year. Moreover, the government in many countries is fueling the growth of the digital economy.
Is Adoption of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security Impacting the Market Growth?
Physical security is one of the most important factors in protecting data centers from any physical damage. Anti-climb perimeter security systems work both tactilely and visually, with additional security that detects intruders approaching or breaking through the fence. The fence is installed along with the entrance and exit gates and is supported by security officers, cameras, sensors, and vehicle traps. Vendors are also innovating products for physical data center security in terms of perimeter security systems. As security is important in all data centers with significant cases of terrorist attacks need to procure anti-climb perimeter security systems. It is expected that during the forecast period, more and more data center operators will adopt perimeter fencing to ensure the safety of users' data.
Key Highlights
- In 2021, Brazil and Mexico were the major revenue contributors to the Latin America data center physical security market, contributing over 65% to the overall Latin America physical security investment.
- The building security segment contributes major market share of about 40%, followed by perimeter security, and data hall security in Latin America.
- There is a growing demand for multi-factor authentication and CCTV monitoring in data centers in the Latin America Market. For instance, HostDime's Bogota data center facility has installed 360-degree cameras, mantraps, biometric access, facial recognition, 24x7 security patrols, and K-9 units.
- The adoption of Anti-climb perimeter security is also gaining traction among data center operators in the region. For instance, KIO Networks' MEX 5 data center facility is installed with a reinforced concrete perimeter wall along with video surveillance systems.
- Cloud computing and edge processing will drive the adoption of advanced video content analytics in the coming years. IoT-based sensors are also increasingly being deployed along with camera-based surveillance solutions.
Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, physical security layers, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 22 Key Vendors Profiled in the report
Market Segmentation
Product
- Video Surveillance
- Access Control
- Other Physical Security
Physical Security Layers
- Perimeter Security
- Building Security
- Data Hall Security
- Cabinet Security
End Users
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Regions
- Mexico
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest Of Latin America
Over the past two years, the market has been driven by colocation providers as many enterprises are considering colocating spaces to expand their offerings in Latin America. Also, the market is aided by modular and prefabricated data center spaces inside office environments. The concept of edge computing will also be a strong growth enabler for the market in the upcoming years. However, vendor partnerships with modular data center service providers are key for their revenue growth. There is a significant growth in the development of colocation data centers across the region, which has been fueling the Latin America physical security market in future.
Key Vendors:
- AMAG Technology
- ASSA ABLOY
- Axis Communications
- ABB
- Bayometric
- Boon Edam
- Bosch Security Systems
- Convergint Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- Dahua Technology
- Digitus Biometrics
- Eagle Eye Networks
- Gunnebo
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
- Horton Automatics
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Pelco
- Siemens
- Schneider Electric
- SUPREMA
- Verkada
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Latin America Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Latin America Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Latin America Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027
- Latin America Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.