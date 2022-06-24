ContextLogic (Nasdaq: WISH) to join the Russell 3000 Index

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) WISH, one of the world's largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced the company expects to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index after the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the market opens on June 27, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 3, 2022.



Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, 2022, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.



"We're pleased to be joining the Russell 3000®, as it greatly broadens Wish's visibility among the investment community," said Vijay Talwar, Wish's CEO.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Wish:

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to hundreds of thousands of merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding being added to Russell indexes, Wish's outlook, impacts on strategic visibility as a result of inclusion on the Russell indexes, expectations with respect to revenue, merchant relationships, new business strategies and our ability to execute on new strategic priorities related to our turnaround efforts, the turnaround timeline, including user growth, the potential impact of our marketing and ad spending and product initiatives, and the anticipated return on our investments and their ability to drive future growth. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "foresees," "forecasts," "guidance," "intends," "goals," "may," "might," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: decisions by the London Stock Exchange Group with respect to the Russell indexes, our ability to stay in Russell indexes, attract, retain and monetize users; risks associated with software updates to the platform; the effectiveness of our CEO transition; the success of our execution on new business strategies; compromises in security; changes by third-parties that restrict our access or ability to identify users; competition; disruption, degradation or interference with the hosting services we use and infrastructure; our financial performance and fluctuations in operating results; pressure and fluctuation in our stock price, including as a result of short selling and short squeezes; challenges in our logistics programs; challenges in growing new initiatives; the effectiveness of our internal controls; the continued services of members of our senior management team; our ability to offer and promote our app on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store; the dual class structure of our common stock; our brand; legal matters; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain issues; global conflicts, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine; and economic tension between the United States and China. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish's results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.



Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Randy Scherago, Wish

ir@wish.com