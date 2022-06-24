Altair Announces Sale of $230 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes

TROY, Mich., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR ("Altair") today announced the closing of its private offering of convertible senior notes and the exercise in full of the initial purchaser's option to purchase additional convertible senior notes. At a closing on June 14, 2022, Altair sold $200 million aggregate principal amount of 1.750% convertible senior notes due 2027 and at a closing on June 24, 2022, Altair sold an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of such notes upon the initial purchaser's exercise in full of its option.
About Altair ALTR
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future.
