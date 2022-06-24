Clover Health Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV ("Clover," "Clover Health" or the "Company"), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, is set to be added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022 as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 3, 2022.



Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, 2022, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

"This is another significant milestone for Clover Health as a public company on our mission to improve every life," said Vivek Garipalli, CEO of Clover. "We welcome the enhanced exposure and visibility provided by our inclusion in the index as a way to broaden awareness and engagement within the investment community as we execute upon our strategy."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Clover Health:

Clover Health CLOV is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through its Insurance segment, the Company provides PPO and HMO plans to Medicare Advantage members in several states. The Company's Non-Insurance segment consists of its operations in connection with its participation in CMS' Direct Contracting model, which will transition to the ACO Reach model beginning in 2023. Clover's corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

Visit: www.cloverhealth.com

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future events and Clover's future results of operations, financial position, market size and opportunity, business strategy and plans, and the factors affecting Clover's performance and objectives for future operations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "can," "could," "should," "would," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "guidance," "objective," "plan," "seek," "grow," "target," "if," "continue" or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Clover's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Clover's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2022, including the Risk Factors section therein, and in Clover's other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Clover undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com