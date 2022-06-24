Boerne Honored Among Best Texas Destinations In the 2022 Texas Travel Awards

BOERNE, Texas , June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Boerne nabbed three "best of" accolades in the 2nd annual Texas Travel Awards. Launched by the publishers of Austin Monthly, San Antonio Magazine, and Texas Music, the awards were created to celebrate the top travel destinations and attractions across the Lone Star State.
Boerne was selected as the winner in three categories: Dickens on Main won Best Community Event | Small Market, and statewide honors go to Art al Fresco for Best Public Art and the Hill Country Mile for Best Shopping District.
"We are delighted that Boerne has been recognized in these categories; it's really great to see the efforts of the City, Visit Boerne, and our local business owners being recognized at the state level," said Danny Zincke, Assistant City Manager. "It's our priority to create fun and meaningful experiences for our residents and visitors, and Dickens on Main, Art al Fresco, and the Hill Country Mile definitely reflect that."
Boerne, located about 25 miles north of San Antonio, offers a variety of modern, historic, and unique hotels and rental properties along with plenty of activities that make it a perfect destination for a day trip, weekend getaway, or days-long vacation.
About the winners:
The Hill Country Mile is a 1.1 "Texas-sized" mile of unique shops, restaurants, and galleries running through the historic heart of downtown Boerne. The colorful storefronts and historic buildings bring feelings of nostalgia, but the Mile's offerings are anything but antiquated. With more than 80 shops and restaurants offering a one-of-a-kind experience, it's no surprise Country Living Magazine named the Hill Country Mile one of the "Top 25 Small Town Main Streets in America." Find more at www.hillcountrymile.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.
Art al Fresco is Boerne's walkable outdoor art adventure, where guests can get up close and personal with large-scale sculptures placed throughout downtown, the library grounds, and along Boerne's trail systems.
Dickens on Main, which takes place every Thanksgiving weekend, has become the Hill Country's premier holiday event, transforming the Hill Country Mile into a vintage Christmas wonderland, complete with five festive villages, beautiful holiday lights, snow along Main Street, and an entertainment lineup that delights the whole family. Details at www.dickensonmain.com, Facebook, and Instagram.
###
Attachments
Tori Bellos Visit Boerne 830.249.7277 tori@visitboerne.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.