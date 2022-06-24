ShopParty Announces Strategic Alliance With Former White House Attorney and Indian Magic CEO Petra Smeltzer Starke to Bring Sustainable Development to Live eCommerce

STANFORD, Calif., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShopParty (Shop Party), a U.S.-based live commerce solution provider founded by Anna Vladymyrska at Stanford University in 2020 whose state-of-the-art tech solution is designed to provide a seamless experience of livestream shopping and shoppable videos, today announced a strategic alliance with former White House Senior Adviser and Attorney and Indian Magic CEO Petra Smeltzer Starke to bring live commerce and sustainable development to the field of eCommerce.
Petra Smeltzer Starke will work with ShopParty's CEO Anna Vladymyrska and executive team to bring world-class practice across multiple areas involving sustainable development, social and organizational engagements, and more.
About Petra Smeltzer Starke
Petra Smeltzer Starke's phenomenal career started from studying international business, trade and diplomacy at the Prague School of Economics while supporting herself as a model. Petra's passion for fashion translates into her modeling successes notwithstanding, Starke finished both undergraduate and graduate degrees at the top of her class and moved to the United States to attend law school at Georgetown University.
Starke was first in her class in law school & practiced law at the international law firm of O'Melveny & Myers, LLP representing many political nominees and appointees during the Bush Administration. Starke was subsequently recruited for the Obama Presidential Transition and later the Obama White House where she served as General Counsel to the White House Council of Economic Advisors and Senior Advisor to the President. Starke has counseled American Presidents, and global Diplomatic Leaders around the world, and established a phenomenal international network. Starke's expertise helped the Biden-Harris Transition Team on matters of ethics and avoiding conflicts of interest.
Petra says, "It is an honor for me to support Anna's vision for the future of shopping. I am proud as CEO of Indian Magic to have our health, beauty, and well-being line of products partnering and growing from ShopParty and its remarkable platform."
"The future of e-commerce will center around the use of advanced technologies that became available with the rise of high-speed internet, 5G, and we are focused on providing our clients with ways to the future in a consistent and fashion industry-friendly way," said Anna Vladymryska, ShopParty's's founder and CEO. "Furthermore, we at ShopParty, believe this alliance with Petra Smeltzer Starke will significantly improve business opportunities enabling ShopParty's Sustainable Development mission beyond borders on a global scale …"
ShopParty Inc. is a United States-based private company that does not provide services to clients in restricted or sanctioned areas. Please see www.ShopParty.com to learn more about our global brands, technology and events.
