NRIA Investor Alert: Attorneys Investigating Potential Loss Recovery Options for Investors

The New Jersey Bureau of Securities recently issued a Cease & Desist Order accusing the NRIA and its principals of perpetrating a massive securities fraud by selling over $600 million in real estate investments to 1,800 investors through misrepresentations and omissions, and misusing much of the investors' money. The alleged fraud was perpetrated through a series of funds, according to records under review by investor rights attorney Alan Rosca.

The NRIA and its affiliated funds recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The New Jersey regulators described numerous alleged irregularities in NRIA's use of investor money, in a recent Cease and Desist Order. In addition, NRIA is reportedly under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and other state regulators, and one of the NRIA control persons, Thomas "Nick" Salzano was charged last year with fraud in connection with an investment in NRIA.

What NRIA Investors May Do

